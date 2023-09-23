With three safeties listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks elevated Teez Tabor off the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

They also elevated linebacker Jon Rhattigan for the third straight game. He has been a regular on special teams, playing 31 snaps.

Tabor, who played in 10 games for the Seahawks last year with one late-season start at Kansas City, was signed to the practice squad earlier this week with the Seahawks dealing with injuries in the back end.

On Friday, they listed Quandre Diggs (hamstring), Julian Love (hamstring) and Jamal Adams (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Love practiced on Friday, listed as limited, and coach Pete Carroll indicated he would likely be able to play saying, “He did really well today in his workout.’’

Diggs did not practice on Thursday or Friday after coming up with a tight hamstring. Adams has not played since last Sept. 12 after suffering a torn quad muscle.

“He just had a little bit of a tight hammy,’’ Carroll said of Diggs. “We wanted to make sure not to expose it. We’re just waiting it out, but he feels like he’s playing.”

Carroll indicated Adams’ return is likely going to wait until an Oct. 2 game in New York against the Giants. But he didn’t rule out that Adams could play against the Panthers.

“He’s as close as he can get to going,’’ Carroll said of Adams, who was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Friday and limited on Thursday. “We’ll see how this winds up. He’ll be in the middle of it next week for sure.’’

The elevation of Tabor, who was signed to the practice squad this week, could be a sign that one or both of Adams or Diggs may not be able to make it.

Also a potential factor is that Coby Bryant, who has been the starting nickel corner but also can play safety, has been ruled out with a toe injury.

This week, they signed cornerback Artie Burns off the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and he appears likely to start for Bryant.

The injury designations mean that the only player listed as a safety who is considered totally healthy other than Tabor is rookie Jerrick Reed II, a sixth-round pick in 2023 who has played on special teams in the first two games.

Tabor, a second-round pick of Detroit in 2017, was in camp for a few weeks this year with the Colts before being released and signing with the Seahawks this week.

Three Seahawks draw fines

The NFL announced Saturday that three Seahawks drew fines for penalties incurred in last Sunday’s 37-31 overtime win at Detroit.

The three fined were: receiver DK Metcalf, $10,927 for a face-mask penalty; linebacker Darrell Taylor, $11,597 for a late hit on Detroit QB Jared Goff and cornerback Tre Brown $6,112, also for a face-mask penalty.

The fine was the third of the year for Metcalf, who also drew two fines in the opener against the Rams, each for $10,927 for a late hit on Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting after that play.

Fine totals are set via a formula negotiated with the players union. As detailed by the league, fines go to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support NFL legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.