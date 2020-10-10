The Seahawks used just one of their two practice squad elevations for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, adding safety Damarious Randall to the roster.

That meant the Seahawks did not elevate defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, a nine-year veteran who was signed to the practice squad this week as a free agent.

That gives Seattle 54 players for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota, with the Seahawks able to declare 48 as active for the game as long as eight are offensive linemen.

It was something of a surprise that a veteran of Harrison’s stature signed to the practice squad in the first place given that he has been a fulltime starter in the league since 2013, including getting 15 starts last year with the Lions.

That then led to the assumption that Harrison would be elevated for Sunday’s game, at the least, something teams can now do twice a year with each player.

But coach Pete Carroll had been vague about that all week saying the team wanted to see how Harrison looked in practice — he practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Friday, when asked if Harrison and newly-signed free agent defensive end Jonathan Bullard, had shown enough to play against the Vikings he said only that “they both have been able to get the work. It gives us the chance to choose (to play them Sunday).”

But the Seahawks apparently want to get Harrison at least another week of practice before playing him.

The Seahawks are off next week and won’t play again until Oct. 25 at Arizona following the game against the Vikings.

By being on the practice squad Harrison will get $12,000 a week. Had he been elevated he would have gotten at least a pro-rated share of the veteran’s minimum, or roughly $59,000.

One reason Seattle signed Harrison to the practice squad is to keep some roster flexibility, which had further led to the thought he’d be elevated. But now Seattle can use two more elevations on Harrison before they would almost certainly have to put him onto the 53-player roster.

The news that he was not elevated came a few hours after the NFL Network reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to Harrison about taking a spot on the 53-player roster to help replace the loss of tackle Vita Vea, a former UW standout who broke his ankle Thursday night and is out for the season.

But the NFL Network reported that Harrison turned that down to stay with the Seahawks, for now remaining on the practice squad.

Randall is being elevated for the second straight week, and the Seahawks will now not be able to elevate him again this season.

After the game he will revert to the practice squad, and if Seattle needs Randall again this season it would have to sign him to the 53 and waive another player, and then could only get Randall back to the PS by waiving him and re-signing him.

But the Seahawks need Randall to add depth at safety where Jamal Adams has been ruled out with a groin injury and Lano Hill seems unlikely to play while dealing with a back issue.

Randall played two defensive snaps and four special teams snaps in last Sunday’s win over Miami, but could see more time on special teams this week now that he’s been with Seattle for two weeks.

With Adams declared out the Seahawks will have to put at least five other players on the inactive list for Sunday’s. Hill, linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), who all were listed as questionable for the game figure to be good bets to be inactive.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and guard Mike Iupati (knee/back) were each also listed as questionable, but Carroll on Friday indicated they have a good shot of being ready Sunday

.