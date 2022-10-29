Bruce Irvin will get to play for the Seahawks for a second straight week after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.

That was one of three roster moves the Seahawks made Saturday.

They also activated running back Travis Homer to the 53-man roster and elevated receiver Cade Johnson from the practice squad.

Johnson, a second-year player out of South Dakota State, spent most of last year on the practice squad and has been on it all of this season, but has not played in a game.

He presumably will play Sunday as depth at a receiver spot that enters the game with just three healthy players — Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young.

Penny Hart (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, while DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett ribs/hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Advertising

At the least, Johnson would figure to fill some special-teams snaps.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Metcalf and Lockett are considered game-time decisions.

Homer was on injured reserve the past four games because of a rib injury suffered against Atlanta but returned to practice this week. Homer will help fill the special-teams void left by the loss of Nick Bellore, who has been ruled out with a concussion suffered last Sunday against the Chargers.

He will also give the Seahawks a fourth running back after Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr.

Homer’s activation also means the Seahawks have all spots filled on their 53-man roster. They have gone without a full roster the last two weeks.

Irvin, the first-round pick in 2012 who is in his third stint with the Seahawks, was signed to the practice squad two weeks ago and elevated for last week’s game against the Chargers and had two solo tackles in 24 snaps.

Players can be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in games. So Irvin will have one more game after Sunday he can be elevated for before having to go on the 53.