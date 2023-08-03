RENTON — The news was both good and bad when it came to the Seahawks’ injury situation Thursday.

The good?

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, the 52nd overall pick in the 2023 draft out of UCLA, has been given a clean bill of health after missing four practices over the last week due to shoulder soreness, which compelled the team to have it examined.

Charbonnet was back to practice Thursday and will play in Friday’s mock game at Lumen Field at 5:20 p.m., coach Pete Carroll said.

“He’s fine,” Carroll said. “… Really cool to see him get back out on the field.”

The bad?

Starting edge rusher Darrell Taylor showed up to practice Thursday with his left arm in a sling. Carroll said he is dealing with a sprained shoulder, which happened in practice, apparently on Tuesday, when he “hit the ground awkwardly.”

“We’ve got to wait to figure out how long it’s going to take,” Carroll said. “It’s not a surgery — they’re not requiring a surgery. But we’ve just got to see how he responds. He felt way better today than he did yesterday, so that’s a good early thought.”

Otherwise, the team’s injury situation is fairly static as it heads into its mock game and a day off Saturday before entering something of a game-week preparation for the preseason opener next Thursday against Minnesota at Lumen Field.

Second-year running back Kenneth Walker III remains out with a groin injury with no clear ETA for a return, but Carroll said the team isn’t overly concerned.

“It’s just a groin,” Carroll said. “With a running back that’s got to sprint and do the things that he does, we’ve just got to make sure it goes away before we get him back out. It’s not a serious injury. It didn’t show a ton on the MRI. But we’ve got to take care of him. This is the kind of thing you worry about being a nagging type of injury, so we’re going to be overly cautious this early in camp.”

The Seahawks remain with five players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list: safety Jamal Adams (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), cornerback Riq Woolen (knee), defensive tackle Bryan Mone (knee) and nose tackle Austin Faoliu (knee).

All can come off the PUP list at any time and practice.

Woolen has been perceived as the closest to returning after having arthroscopic surgery in late May that was characterized, at the time, as needing four to six weeks to recover.

But when asked about Woolen, Carroll didn’t give an ETA, saying only that “he gets closer every day. He’s running really hard. Just monitoring his workouts. All of our PUP guys are making really positive progress. There has not been any kind of a setback at all for any of the guys; it’s just (a matter of) when they can maintain a really high level, speed-wise and explosion-wise over a long period of time, before we cut them loose.”

Carroll said all of the players “are healed now. That’s not the question.”

Concern over those injuries reoccurring when they do return to practice is what is holding them back, he said. Once a player comes off the PUP list, he cannot go back on, and instead would have to go on injured reserve or stay on the active roster.

“We have to get them out here where they can endure the rigors of the practice before we ever put them on the field,” Carroll said.

Notes, quotes and anecdotes

• With Taylor out, second-year player Boye Mafe worked with the first-team defense as an edge rusher opposite Uchenna Nwosu. Carroll said later that Mafe, a second-round pick a year ago out of Minnesota, “appears to be the most improved guy from last year. It’s really early, but he’s shown so many bright moments out here (defending the) run and pass. If you talked to Boye, he’ll tell you the difference between where his mind is compared to last year, he can’t even imagine how he played last year. He felt like he knew so little compared to what he is aware of now. That’s the sophomore jump we’re talking about. He’s really made it. So, I’m hoping that it will continue, and right now he is battling to be one of the featured rushers, as well as be a featured guy on early downs too, so he’s doing great.”

• Linebacker Devin Bush was back to practice Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday.

• As always, there was the good and the bad, depending on your perspective. Geno Smith hit DK Metcalf for about a 45-yard touchdown on what was a free play after Mafe jumped offside. But on the next play, a Smith pass went off the hands of Dee Eskridge and right to safety Quandre Diggs for an interception.

• Evan Brown played center with the No. 1 offense as the team’s rotation at that spot continues. Brown has alternated with rookie Olu Oluwatimi throughout the first seven practices of camp. However, indicating that for now Brown has the edge, Carroll said he will get the first snaps in Friday’s mock game. “You’ll see Evan tomorrow,” Carroll said. “He’ll get the first shot at it and we’ll see as we go. We’ve alternated them, and we’ll see how long we’ll continue to do that. Tomorrow’s a really big day for both of those kids to show us.”