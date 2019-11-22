Bob Condotta (4-3)

Seahawks 24, Eagles 20. For lots of obvious reasons, this is a dangerous game for the Seahawks. But Seattle is coming off a bye and is on the upswing, while the Eagles are dealing with injuries to key players such as All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson, running back Jordan Howard and receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. The Eagles are the more desperate team but also the more beat-up one, and while you keep thinking the Seahawks can’t just win every road game they play, this feels like one they should win.

Adam Jude (9-1)

Seahawks 21, Eagles 20. The Eagles are a desperate team, which could make them dangerous. And they have a defense capable of slowing down a good offense, which makes it tempting to pick the home team. It’s just really, really difficult to pick against the Seahawks right now, particularly with the way this defense played against San Francisco.

Larry Stone (6-4)

Seahawks 23, Eagles 19. The Seahawks can’t go unbeaten on the road, can they? Maybe not, but this won’t be where they stumble. The Eagles have some injury issues; particularly damaging would be Johnson, who is in concussion protocol. The Seahawks, meanwhile, seemed to have a defensive renaissance in their last game against the 49ers. If they can keep that going after a bye, they should add another road victory.

Matt Calkins (5-5)

Eagles 31, Seahawks 28. Locked-in as the Seahawks’ D was against the 49ers two Mondays ago, the nine previous games suggest their performance on that side of the ball was more of an aberration than it was a breakthrough. Seattle won’t have trouble putting points on the board, but their road winning streak will finally come to a halt as Philly scores at will.

Week 1

Condotta: 27-10 Seahawks

Jude: 27-16 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-14 Seahawks

Week 2

Condotta: 24-20 Steelers

*Jude: 27-24 Seahawks

Stone: 20-17 Steelers

Calkins: 24-21 Seahawks

Week 3

Condotta: 23-19 Seahawks

Jude: 17-16 Seahawks

Stone: 30-7 Seahawks

*Calkins: 21-20 Saints

Week 4

*Condotta: 31-13 Seahawks

Jude: 24-16 Seahawks

Stone: 20-13 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-23 Cardinals

Week 5

Condotta: 31-27 Seahawks

Jude: 38-35 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-24 Rams

Week 6

Condotta: 30-23 Seahawks

Jude: 28-27 Seahawks

*Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 27-26 Browns

Week 7

Condotta: DNP

Jude: 34-32 Ravens

Stone: 24-21 Seahawks

*Calkins: 26-24 Ravens

Week 8

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-21 Seahawks

Stone: 24-10 Seahawks

Calkins: 23-22 Falcons

Week 9

Condotta: DNP

*Jude: 31-26 Seahawks

Stone: 30-27 Seahawks

Calkins: 24-14 Seahawks

Week 10

Condotta: 28-17 49ers

*Jude: 27-26 Seahawks

Stone: 23-20 49ers

Calkins: 24-14 49ers

* = closest score