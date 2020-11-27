Bob Condotta (8-2)

Seahawks 26, Eagles 19. The Seahawks have lost their past three road games, and while the Eagles have won only three games all season, Philadelphia’s defense and offensive rushing attack are just good enough to cause Seattle problems if the Seahawks start out slow. But Seattle’s defense is rounding into form at the right time, and Russell Wilson showed last week rumors of his demise were vastly overstated. There figure to be some nervous moments, but Seattle should come away with the win.

Adam Jude (7-3)

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9. In another step forward for Seattle’s defense, the Seahawks take full advantage of the turnover factory that is Carson Wentz and win again in Philadelphia with the exact same score as their two meetings last season.

Larry Stone (6-4)

Seahawks 30, Eagles 17. The Seahawks haven’t had many laughers this year, even against supposedly sub-par opponents. But they are primed for a more comfortable win against a Philadelphia team that has been inconsistent all season. Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the struggles, while Seattle’s Russell Wilson hopes to re-invigorate his MVP case. But mostly the Seahawks will be looking to continue the defensive improvement from their win over Arizona.

Matt Calkins (8-2)

Seahawks 30, Eagles 27. Talented as Seattle is, and as encouraging as its defensive reinforcements have been, it doesn’t really do blowouts. The defense will struggle against an Eagles team that could still very well win its division, but the return of running back Chris Carson and another MVP-caliber performance from Russell Wilson will catapult the Seahawks to 8-3.

