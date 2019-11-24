PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks after his breakout game for the Seahawks, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was unable to play for Seattle Sunday due to a hip/core muscle injury.

Clowney, who did not practice all week for the Seahawks, was one of Seattle’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Clowney was in town already having traveled on Thursday to meet with Dr. William Meyers, a noted sports hernia/core muscle specialist.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during his pre-game radio show on the team’s flagship radio network that Clowney had met with Meyers, and categorized Clowney’s injury as “hip soreness” and said “it just didn’t come around quite fast enough.”

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Clowney was “off campus’’ getting his hip examined due to an injury that he said surfaced in the 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers last week.

However, Schneider indicated the injury is not a long-term concern saying “we are very hopeful he will play next weekend.” Seattle hosts the Minnesota Vikings next Monday.

Clowney had played in all 10 games so far, starting eight.

The team had listed Clowney as questionable for the Eagles game, and Carroll had said he would be a game-time decision.

Other inactives for Seattle: tight end Luke Willson, receivers Jaron Brown and John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, guard Phil Haynes and cornerback Neiko Thorpe.

Willson has a hamstring injury, and the Seahawks on Friday promoted Tyrone Swoopes off the practice squad to add depth at tight end. Jacob Hollister will start at tight end with Willson out.

The Eagles had four notable inactive players in right tackle Lane Johnson, running back Jordan Howard and receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. That left the Eagles with just four receivers on their 53-man active roster.