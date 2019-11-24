PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks after his breakout game for the Seahawks, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was unable to play for Seattle on Sunday due to a hip/core muscle injury.

But the Seahawks insisted after their 17-9 victory over the Eagles that Clowney would not be out long.

“We are very hopeful he will play next weekend,” general manager John Schneider said during his pregame show on the team’s flagship radio network, 710 ESPN Seattle.

Clowney, who did not practice all last week, was one of Seattle’s seven inactive players for the game Sunday against the Eagles. Clowney was in Philadelphia already, having traveled Thursday to meet with Dr. William Meyers, a noted sports hernia/core muscle specialist.

“He had some stuff that he had to go through that set him back a little bit,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following the game.

Schneider categorized Clowney’s injury as “hip soreness” and said, “It just didn’t come around quite fast enough.”

Carroll said Friday that Clowney was “off campus’’ getting his hip examined due to an injury that he said surfaced in the 27-24 overtime victory over the 49ers last week.

Clowney had played in all 10 games so far, starting eight.

The team had listed Clowney as questionable for the Eagles game, and Carroll had said he would be a game-time decision.

Other inactives for Seattle: tight end Luke Willson, receivers Jaron Brown and John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, guard Phil Haynes and cornerback Neiko Thorpe.

Willson has a hamstring injury, and the Seahawks on Friday promoted Tyrone Swoopes off the practice squad to add depth at tight end. Jacob Hollister started at tight end with Willson out.

The Eagles had four notable inactive players in right tackle Lane Johnson, running back Jordan Howard and receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery. That left the Eagles with just four receivers on their 53-man active roster.