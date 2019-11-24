SeahawksSports Seahawks-Eagles GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream Nov. 24, 2019 at 7:00 am Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. (Associated Press) By Seattle Times sports staff Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) 10 a.m. | Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass Jump to: Live updates » | Comments » Related Seahawks at Eagles What to watch for in today's matchup, plus Bob Condotta's predictionFive things to know about the Seahawks’ Week 12 opponent, the Philadelphia EaglesIn need of pass rush, Seahawks turn to speedy Shaquem Griffin Stone: Seahawks shouldn't clown around about re-signing Jadeveon ClowneyHow do the Seahawks win so many close games? We asked the local expertsBest bargain in the NFL? Seahawks RB Chris Carson fits the bill More Seattle Times sports staff Most Read Sports StoriesSports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and eventsFrustrated with the Huskies? It might be time to point the finger at the coaching staff | Matt CalkinsRussell Wilson or Lamar Jackson? If you think the NFL's MVP race has a front-runner, think again | Larry StoneInstant analysis: First impressions from UW Huskies' 20-14 loss at ColoradoWSU stuns Oregon State with 11-point comeback in final minutes to become bowl eligible View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
