Seattle Seahawks 17
10 a.m. | Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Live updates: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Q4 4:12 | Tre Flowers seals this one
Carson Wentz just committed another turnover. He’s fumbled three times, losing two of them, and thrown two interceptions.
Q4 6:01 | Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett: It still works
Tyler Lockett’s first catch today comes midway through the fourth quarter, but he makes it count — a 40-yard bomb from Russell Wilson.
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1198705123909754881
Q4 9:43 | Chris Carson can't hang on to the football
Chris Carson’s problems with holding on to the football this season have been well documented. Well, after the Seahawks forced yet another, he tries his hardest to give it right back. On one play, he loses the ball while being tackled but Seattle is able to recover. But on the next play (!), Carson botches a handoff and it’s Philadelphia ball. But the Eagles go three-and-out, so no harm, no foul. To no one’s surprise, it’s Rashaad Penny who is in at running back when the Seahawks take over again.
Q4 10:28 | Another Eagles fumble, another Seahawks recovery
Fans are streaming for the exits at Lincoln Financial Field as the home team trails by two touchdowns and just fumbled away the football for the third time today. This time, Shaquill Griffin and Quandre Diggs teamed up to force this one.
DEFENSE. 😤
Another fumble and the ball is ours! #GoHawks x #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/rFlOuzeJ6V
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2019
Q4 11:56 | Rashaad Penny breaks one
Have yourself a game, Rashaad Penny. The first-round pick broke off a 26-yard run to set up the Seahawks’ first-half field goal. This time, there’s no bringing him down. He jets through the middle of the Eagles defense and goes all the way, 58 yards into the end zone, even shaking off one last defender along the way. A big insurance score for the Seahawks to make this a two-TD game. Penny has 128 yards on nine carries (meanwhile, Chris Carson is sputtering, with 23 yards on seven touches on the ground).
Rashaad Penny = money 💰 #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/LvbFT4gBST
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 24, 2019
Q3 0:30 | Carson Wentz jogs into locker room
No word as to why yet, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz just jogged into the tunnel, presumably on his way to the locker room. Josh McCown is warming on the sideline and it appears he will take over on the next drive.
Q3 2:28 | Eagles' first penalty
After nearly 45 minutes of game time, the Eagles are finally called for their first penalty. A holding call on Matt Pryor brings back a first-down run by Jay Ajayi. The Seahawks have been flagged 10 times for 70 yards; the Eagles once for 10 yards.
Q3 4:37 | Eagles get it right back
Russell Wilson’s pass is tipped as he tries to find David Moore in traffic. Rodney McLeod comes down with Wilson’s second interception of the season after Ronald Darby got a hand on the pass.
TIP DRILL#SEAvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WmWgvxHC4X
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2019
Q3 6:01 | 'Not sure what that was, but the fans are booing'
The fans are booing. Why? Well, this bizarre sequence of events ends with the one-handed Shaquem Griffin scooping up a fumble for the Seahawks, after Quinton Jefferson scooped up another fumble by Carson Wentz, after the Seattle D-line stormed an attempted handoff to Miles Sanders.
Bob Condotta sums it up:
Not sure what that was.But the fans are booing.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 24, 2019
Watch the chaos for yourself:
That. Was. Wild.
Ball is loose, ball is picked up, #Seahawks ball! 🙌#GoHawks x #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/IQoCfMfj3i
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2019
Q3 11:30 | Penalties, drops killing the Seahawks
The second half opens in appropriate fashion, with Tyler Lockett getting called for offensive pass interference. That was the Seahawks’ sixth penalty of the game, to be followed by their seventh — a false start on Mike Iupati — a few plays later. The Eagles haven’t been flagged once today. Despite that, Seattle drove to near midfield and almost had an explosive play on third and 11. Russell Wilson placed the ball in the hands of an outstretched DK Metcalf, but he wasn’t able to come up with the grab. Metcalf also dropped a sure touchdown toward the end of the first half.
Also, here is UW’s Vita Vea hauling in a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
BIG. MAN. TOUCHDOWN. #GoBucs@Buccaneers DT @VitaVea scores on a pass from @Jaboowins! #TBvsATL
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/YLI9jW8U5W pic.twitter.com/aJSq85bDil
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019
Jarran Reed questionable to return
Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed is questionable to return in the second half with an ankle injury. He appeared to go down with an injury to his left leg on a play near the end of the first half and limped off the field.
END Q2 | Bob Condotta's halftime impressions
A Penny for your thoughts?
Seattle’s first-round pick in 2018 played just three snaps against the 49ers, never taking the field again after a second-half fumble.
But with the Seahawks needing to give Chris Carson at least a few plays off here and there, Rashaad Penny saw some significant work in the second quarter against the Eagles and made some of his snaps pay off with a 26-yard run that helped set up the field goal that put Seattle ahead 10-3.
However, he also appeared to miss the block on Malcolm Jenkins that led to a sack of Russell Wilson on the next series.
Ansah makes his presence felt
With Jadeveon Clowney inactive due to a hip issue, the Seahawks have had to get creative on third downs. Usually they have gone with a package that features Akeem King at nickel — he likely got the call over Ugo Amadi to match up better with tight ends — Shaquem Griffin rushing off the edge on one side and Ansah on the other.
Ansah played just 14 snaps against the 49ers without recording a statistic.
But he has been more impactful so far with three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Metcalf’s drops
DK Metcalf has been really good in general for the Seahawks in his rookie season. But he’s had a few drops along the way, as well, and he had a really key one late in the second quarter, simply mishandling what would have been a sure touchdown on a nice pass from Wilson with just over a minute left. That would have put Seattle up 17-3 at the break and might have heavily deflated an Eagles crowd that already has spent much of the half booing Carson Wentz.
Instead, the Eagles will enter the second half with at least some life.
Q2 1:56 | What's wrong with Carson Wentz?
Neither quarterback has played immaculately, and the wind has been an obvious factor here in the first half. But the Eagles’ Carson Wentz is clearly off his game. Even with Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks are getting frequent pressure on Wentz, with two sacks and five QB hits. But more than that, Wentz is consistently over- and under-throwing his receivers. He is 9-15 for 59 yards with 18 yards on two rush attempts. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is 7-12 for 116 yards and about to get the ball with just under two minutes left in the half.
Q2 7:13 | Missed it by that much
The Seahawks extend their lead with a field goal from Jason Myers, but they should have come away with a touchdown. After Rashaad Penny breaks off a 26-yard run to get Seattle inside the 10-yard line, the offense hits a wall. Russell Wilson had a wide-open Jacob Hollister in the end zone on third down, but overthrew him like Carson Wentz has been doing all day. Blame the wind? It’s 10-3, Seahawks.
Q2 13:24 | Turnover machine
A holding penalty on Shaquill Griffin negated another fumble by Carson Wentz, forced by Ziggy Ansah, but no matter for the Seahawks. Only a few plays later, Wentz throws short to Dallas Goedart and Bradley McDougald steps in front and picks it off. That’s two turnovers already for the Seahawks defense — both from Wentz.
Bradley MacDougald lays out for the INT! #Seahawks #SEAvsPHI
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/YLI9jW8U5W pic.twitter.com/o8QzCFqzbO
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2019
Q1 3:03 | Fumble!
Jadeveon Clowney, who? Even without their star pass rusher, the Seahawks are able to get to Carson Wentz and force a fumble. “Fall on it” can sometimes be more of a turn of phrase that what literally happened, but that is 100 percent what Al Woods did. Seahawks take over in Philadelphia territory at the 46.
Al Woods comes up with the FUMBLE ‼️ #Seahawks ball! #GoHawks x #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/sQmmm8FiYj
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2019
Q1 5:54 | Trickery for a touchdown
We all know Russell Wilson’s a magician. Now watch his latest trick. The Seahawks break out the flea flicker and Wilson tosses a dime to Malik Turner in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.
That’s a DIME 🎯 #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/opQJawgzGy
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 24, 2019
Q1 7:29 | Eagles grab first lead, but it could be worse
The Seahawks can thank Carson Wentz – and maybe the windy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field – that they trail only 3-0, rather than 7-0. After a poor punt from Michael Dickson handed the Eagles good field position, they drove to the Seattle 10-yard line. But the drive stalls there and they’re forced to settle for a field goal. Wentz had a wide-open Miles Sanders ready to walk into the end zone, but he sailed the pass about 10 feet over his running back’s head.
Q1 11:52 | Shaquem Griffin on the field early
Read more on how the Seahawks plan to utilize Shaquem Griffin here.
Shaquem Griffin again on field on third down.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 24, 2019
So Akeem King was on the field to start the drive. Now off field. But he appears to be the nickel today.Maybe a matchup thing against Philly's tight ends.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 24, 2019
Green the other starting DE today with Clowney out.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 24, 2019
Q1 13:23 | Quandre Diggs nearly gets a pick
Quandre Diggs nearly came up with an interception on second down after a pass attempt to Zach Ertz, but the Seahawks force a three-and-out nonetheless. Seahawks take over at their 24-yard line after the punt.
Q1 15:00 | Kickoff
The Seahawks won the toss and defer. After a short kick from Jason Myers and a 26-yard return, the Eagles start at their 37-yard line.
Jadeveon Clowney inactive for Seahawks today vs. Eagles
Jadeveon Clowney flew ahead of the team to Philadelphia to continue treatment on his hip, but that wasn’t enough to get the Seahawks’ dynamic defensive end ready for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He is one of Seattle’s seven inactives.
But the Eagles are equally shorthanded, if not more so. They’ll be without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, with WSU alum Andre Dillard filling in, as well as a trio of impact players on offense: receivers Nelson Agholar and Alshon Jeffery, and running back Jordan Howard.
Read more from Bob Condotta here.
Seahawks inactives:
TE Luke Willson
WR Jaron Brown
WR John Ursua
RB C.J. Prosise
OG Phil Haynes
CB Neiko Thorpe
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Eagles inactives:
QB Nate Sudfield
WR Nelson Agholar
WR Alshon Jeffery
RB Jordan Howard
DE Shareef Miller
OT Lane Johnson
OG Nate Herbig
