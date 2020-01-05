By

Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

1:40 p.m. | Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live

(Illustration by The Sporting Press / Special to The Seattle Times)
Seahawks vs. Eagles

Live updates: Seahawks at Eagles | NFC wild-card round

Brown, Iupati, Collier out

Wide receiver Jaron Brown and guard Mike Iupati, each listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia, were among the team’s seven inactive players for the game.

Brown suffered a knee injury last week (he also missed practice Friday due to a family matter) while Iupati is out with a neck/stinger issue.

Seattle had already declared left tackle Duane Brown (knee), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) as out.

Rookie defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Bryan Mone are Seattle’s other two inactive players.

Collier, the team’s first-round pick last April, was active for just 11 games this season and made three tackles.

Iupati being out means Seattle will go with a new-look left side of the offensive line with George Fant stepping in for Brown and Jamarco Jones expected to step in for Iupati.

Jones started two games at right guard in October in place of D.J. Fluker and one game at left tackle in place of Brown.

Brown being out means Seattle has just four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and John Ursua.

Seattle this week promoted offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad to take the place of Ethan Pocic, who was placed on IR.

Fuller gives Seattle eight healthy offensive linemen for the game. The other two reserves are Phil Haynes, a rookie who has yet to play, and Jordan Roos. None of the three has played in a game this season.

—Bob Condotta

Inactives

Seattle Times sports staff

