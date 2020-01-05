Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
1:40 p.m. | Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related
- 'I love where I'm from': Will South Carolina native Jadeveon Clowney find a second home in Seattle?
- Calkins | For the Seahawks, success in the postseason means the defense coming to play
- Seahawks-Eagles predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for the NFC wild-card playoff
- Stone | Travis Homer has a little Beast Mode in him, and has Pete Carroll touting the Seahawks' 'one-two punch'
- Seahawks have no choice but to embrace road warrior mentality as playoffs begin
More
Live updates: Seahawks at Eagles | NFC wild-card round
Brown, Iupati, Collier out
Wide receiver Jaron Brown and guard Mike Iupati, each listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia, were among the team’s seven inactive players for the game.
Brown suffered a knee injury last week (he also missed practice Friday due to a family matter) while Iupati is out with a neck/stinger issue.
Seattle had already declared left tackle Duane Brown (knee), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) as out.
Rookie defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Bryan Mone are Seattle’s other two inactive players.
Collier, the team’s first-round pick last April, was active for just 11 games this season and made three tackles.
Iupati being out means Seattle will go with a new-look left side of the offensive line with George Fant stepping in for Brown and Jamarco Jones expected to step in for Iupati.
Jones started two games at right guard in October in place of D.J. Fluker and one game at left tackle in place of Brown.
Brown being out means Seattle has just four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and John Ursua.
Seattle this week promoted offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad to take the place of Ethan Pocic, who was placed on IR.
Fuller gives Seattle eight healthy offensive linemen for the game. The other two reserves are Phil Haynes, a rookie who has yet to play, and Jordan Roos. None of the three has played in a game this season.
Inactives
Seahawks first-round pick Collier inactive along with the injured guys already revealed. https://t.co/i0RV2p3n45
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
If the Seahawks really have to dip into their depth at OL it's worth remembering they called Kyle Fuller off the practice squad this week. The assumption is Fuller has brushed up on the offense this week.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'I love where I'm from': Will South Carolina native Jadeveon Clowney find a second home in Seattle? VIEW
- Seahawks have no choice but to embrace road warrior mentality as playoffs begin
- Travis Homer has a little Beast Mode in him, and has Pete Carroll touting the Seahawks' 'one-two punch' | Larry Stone
- With one game under his belt, Marshawn Lynch is ready to take on more carries for Seahawks in playoffs WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.