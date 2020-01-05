By

Seattle Seahawks 17

Philadelphia Eagles 9

1:40 p.m. | Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

TV: NBC | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: nbcsports.com/live

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related

(Illustration by The Sporting Press / Special to The Seattle Times)
Seahawks vs. Eagles

More

Live updates: Seahawks at Eagles | NFC wild-card round

Advertising

Adam Jude's third-quarter thoughts

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scores a late first-half touchdown Sunday in Philadelphia. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scores a late first-half touchdown Sunday in Philadelphia. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)

Will the road continue?

The Seahawks, leading 17-9 entering the fourth quarter, are 15 minutes away from their first playoff victory in three years.

A victory over the Eagles would set up for the Seahawks a trip to Green Bay next Sunday night for a divisional-round game at Lambeau Field.

OK, DK

When the Seahawks were here six weeks ago, DK Metcalf dropped a would-be touchdown from Russell Wilson (sure, it would have been a tough catch, but one an NFL receiver can be expected to make).

He made up for it early in the third quarter today.

On play action, Russell Wilson lofted a deep pass for Metcalf, who stretched out to make the catch, tumbled to the ground, popped back to his feet and dived through the tackle of Avonte Maddox and into the end zone.

It was a 53-yard touchdown, and it was as impressive as anything Metcalf has done during his tremendous rookie season.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven TDs during the regular season, and he’s added six catches for 124 yards through three quarters in his first playoff game.

Here comes Clowney

Bradley McDougald is playing perhaps his best game of the season — five tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss so far — but it’s the presence of Jadeveon Clowney that is the true difference-maker for this Seahawks defense.

You saw it in the first game against the 49ers, when Clowney played maybe the best game of his career. He did, of course, injure his groin/core in that game, and hasn’t been the same since.

But you could sense how badly Clowney wanted this game, and he’s been a force in the backfield. Yes, he should have been flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz (concussion) in the first quarter, and that play will surely be a major talking point for Eagles fans this week.

But if the Seahawks are to continue this playoff run, they need more performances like this from Clowney.

—Adam Jude

Advertising

Q3 | Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

Advertising

Q3 | Seahawks 10, Eagles 6

Advertising

Carson Wentz out for the game

Bob Condotta's halftime thoughts

Jadeveon Clowney hits Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz during the first half. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jadeveon Clowney hits Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz during the first half. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seahawks finally in control?

The Seahawks have pretty much dominated from the start. And you worried that they might have nothing to show for it, until Seattle finally made a couple big plays on its final drive of the half to finish the deal.

David Moore was briefly taken out of the game after he appeared to run the wrong route on an incompletion in the second quarter.

But Wilson went back to him on a key third down, and Moore showed the athleticism the Seahawks have always loved, breaking out of Cre’Von LeBlanc’s tackle attempt to rumble 38 yards to the 5.

That was the longest gain of the day for the Seattle offense.

Wilson is 12-21 for 181 yards.

Special defensive package working well

The Seahawks are again making ample use of their dime — or six defensive backs — package, taking out linebackers K.J. Wright and Cody Barton on third-and-long plays and replacing them with rookie defensive backs Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair.

Shaquem Griffin is also usually entering the game on those plays.

For the most part it’s worked, as the Eagles are just 2-6 on third down.

Barton stepping up

One of the big questions heading into this game was how Barton would fill in for Mychal Kendricks, who had a game-high 13 tackles when Seattle won here in November.

So far so good as Barton officially got credit for a sack on a play when he chased down McCown for a 1-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter.

He later had another tackle of McCown to hold him to three yards and teamed with Shaquill Griffin to stop Boston Scott for a loss of 1 on a second down play after the Eagles had reached Seattle’s 26.

—Bob Condotta

Advertising

Q2 | Seahawks 10, Eagles 3

Turbo time

Advertising

Q2 | Seahawks 3, Eagles 3

Advertising

What a catch!

Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts

Wentz out

Eagles QB Carson Wentz walked off the sideline and into the locker room late in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Wentz took a hit from the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney, a play drawing the ire of Eagles fans everywhere on social media. No flag was thrown on the play.

Wentz’s replacement is Josh McCown, a 40-year-old journeyman who is appearing in his first playoff game.

Run it up, Russ

The Seahawks lead 3-0, and it feels like they should be up at least three more. Jason Myers’ first field-goal attempt was blocked.

The difference in the game, so far, has been Russell Wilson’s mobility and improvisational ability. He scrambled 22 yards right up the heart of the field midway through the first quarter.

He’s then escaped the pocket and found DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for big gains to extend drives.

No surprise here: The Seahawks are being stubborn with the run, despite missing their two regular starters on the left side of the offensive line — Duane Brown and Mike Iupati.

They have little to show for it so far.

Rookie Travis Homer has 10 yards on five carries. Marshawn Lynch has four yards on two carries. (Wilson has 22 yards on that one carry.)

Defense shows up

Good start for Seattle’s defense, which forced the Eagles to punt on their first two drives.

Bradley McDougald has made his presence felt early, despite one holding penalty against him.

There was much talk during the week about the Seahawks’ other safety, Quandre Diggs, who returned from a high-ankle sprain to start today. But McDougald’s play so far has been one of the best developments for Seattle so far.

The Eagles had gained just 24 net yards after the first quarter.

—Adam Jude

Advertising

Q1 | Seahawks 3, Eagles 0

Advertising

Beast Mode

On to Green Bay?

With the Vikings’ exciting overtime win against the Saints in New Orleans, the Seahawks — if they beat Philadelphia today — will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers in the divisional round next week.

Advertising

Brown, Iupati, Collier out

Wide receiver Jaron Brown and guard Mike Iupati, each listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia, were among the team’s seven inactive players for the game.

Brown suffered a knee injury last week (he also missed practice Friday due to a family matter) while Iupati is out with a neck/stinger issue.

On his pregame radio show, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, “Jaron Brown had a family situation. We are all praying for him.”

Seattle had already declared left tackle Duane Brown (knee), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) as out.

Rookie defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Bryan Mone are Seattle’s other two inactive players.

Collier, the team’s first-round pick last April, was active for just 11 games this season and made three tackles.

Iupati being out means Seattle will go with a new-look left side of the offensive line with George Fant stepping in for Brown and Jamarco Jones expected to step in for Iupati.

Jones started two games at right guard in October in place of D.J. Fluker and one game at left tackle in place of Brown.

Brown being out means Seattle has just four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and John Ursua.

Seattle this week promoted offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad to take the place of Ethan Pocic, who was placed on IR.

Fuller gives Seattle eight healthy offensive linemen for the game. The other two reserves are Phil Haynes, a rookie who has yet to play, and Jordan Roos. None of the three has played in a game this season.

—Bob Condotta

Inactives

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories