Live updates: Seahawks at Eagles | NFC wild-card round
FINAL
Seahawks 1⃣7⃣
Eagles 9⃣
See you next week in Green Bay‼https://t.co/KFtYv7hVUI
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 6, 2020
Metcalf: 7 catches, season-high 160 yards, 1 TD. https://t.co/46pEfrcPse
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 6, 2020
What a fitting ending! Deep to Metcalf and the circus catch and this one's over. We're on to Green Bay.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2020
Clowney and Jarran Reed there to take down McCown on fourth down. Still three timeouts for Philly.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 6, 2020
A game that shouldn't have been so tense is coming down to a 4th-and-7 play from the 10.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 6, 2020
PI on Flowers will make Seattle work for this. Gibson was signed to active roster this week.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2020
Eagles appear to be going for it with fourth and 4 at the 24.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2020
Barton now has 1.5 sacks in his first playoff start. Seattle 5 sacks for the game.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2020
Adam Jude's third-quarter thoughts
Will the road continue?
The Seahawks, leading 17-9 entering the fourth quarter, are 15 minutes away from their first playoff victory in three years.
A victory over the Eagles would set up for the Seahawks a trip to Green Bay next Sunday night for a divisional-round game at Lambeau Field.
OK, DK
When the Seahawks were here six weeks ago, DK Metcalf dropped a would-be touchdown from Russell Wilson (sure, it would have been a tough catch, but one an NFL receiver can be expected to make).
He made up for it early in the third quarter today.
On play action, Russell Wilson lofted a deep pass for Metcalf, who stretched out to make the catch, tumbled to the ground, popped back to his feet and dived through the tackle of Avonte Maddox and into the end zone.
It was a 53-yard touchdown, and it was as impressive as anything Metcalf has done during his tremendous rookie season.
The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven TDs during the regular season, and he’s added six catches for 124 yards through three quarters in his first playoff game.
Here comes Clowney
Bradley McDougald is playing perhaps his best game of the season — five tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss so far — but it’s the presence of Jadeveon Clowney that is the true difference-maker for this Seahawks defense.
You saw it in the first game against the 49ers, when Clowney played maybe the best game of his career. He did, of course, injure his groin/core in that game, and hasn’t been the same since.
But you could sense how badly Clowney wanted this game, and he’s been a force in the backfield. Yes, he should have been flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz (concussion) in the first quarter, and that play will surely be a major talking point for Eagles fans this week.
But if the Seahawks are to continue this playoff run, they need more performances like this from Clowney.
Russell Wilson: 3 carries, 42 yards.
Lynch + Homer: 14 carries, 18 yards.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Q3 | Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Eagles tack on 3⃣
🏈 Jake Elliott from 38 yards
📍 11 plays, 55 yards
⏰ 5:57
Q3 | Seahawks 17, Eagles 9https://t.co/Hsis3vHFVJ
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 5, 2020
Slow developing run by the Eagles and Clowney blows it up. Eagles held to another field goal attempt.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
That's why you get Jadeveon Clowney. This seems like his best game since the win at SF.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆?!pic.twitter.com/BmZ0fZCmO3
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 5, 2020
And wow! Play action and Metcalf the catch and tumble into the end zone.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
It's a great play, though. Play action to Lynch and then the dump off to Lynch.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Q3 | Seahawks 10, Eagles 6
Eagles settle for a field goal.
Seahawks 10, Eagles 6 with 10:36 left in the third quarter.
Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 4:24.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
No one open and Wright sacks McCown. Fans booing that one, too.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Clowney getting booed at every mention following his hit on Wentz.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Eagles with both their longest run and pass of the game on this drive and now to the 5.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
PI called on Flowers on Ward and Eagles in field goal range.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Carson Wentz out for the game
Wentz has been downgraded to out.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Bob Condotta's halftime thoughts
Seahawks finally in control?
The Seahawks have pretty much dominated from the start. And you worried that they might have nothing to show for it, until Seattle finally made a couple big plays on its final drive of the half to finish the deal.
David Moore was briefly taken out of the game after he appeared to run the wrong route on an incompletion in the second quarter.
But Wilson went back to him on a key third down, and Moore showed the athleticism the Seahawks have always loved, breaking out of Cre’Von LeBlanc’s tackle attempt to rumble 38 yards to the 5.
That was the longest gain of the day for the Seattle offense.
Wilson is 12-21 for 181 yards.
Special defensive package working well
The Seahawks are again making ample use of their dime — or six defensive backs — package, taking out linebackers K.J. Wright and Cody Barton on third-and-long plays and replacing them with rookie defensive backs Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair.
Shaquem Griffin is also usually entering the game on those plays.
For the most part it’s worked, as the Eagles are just 2-6 on third down.
Barton stepping up
One of the big questions heading into this game was how Barton would fill in for Mychal Kendricks, who had a game-high 13 tackles when Seattle won here in November.
So far so good as Barton officially got credit for a sack on a play when he chased down McCown for a 1-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter.
He later had another tackle of McCown to hold him to three yards and teamed with Shaquill Griffin to stop Boston Scott for a loss of 1 on a second down play after the Eagles had reached Seattle’s 26.
Quinton Jefferson sacks McCown on the final play of the half. And Miles Sanders down on the play too. Looks significant.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Jarran Reed shoves down McCown after incompletion … and no flag. Eagles fans not happy here.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Q2 | Seahawks 10, Eagles 3
𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝙈𝙊𝘿𝙀
🏈 Marshawn Lynch 💨 5 yards
📍 9 plays, 82 yards
⏰ 1:47
Q2 | Seahawks 10, Eagles 3https://t.co/vnUWP6zhRh
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 5, 2020
Wow. Russ somehow slips that pass to David Moore, who slips out of a tackle and gains 38 yards to the Eagles 5.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Turbo time
Robert Turbin in on that first down play at the 43.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Sal Paolantonio reports that Carson Wentz’s wife has been escorted to Eagles locker area.
Once Wentz was removed from medical tent to locker room for further concussion testing, it raised level of concern for @Eagles.
It’s a medical decision. No official word yet.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 5, 2020
Q2 | Seahawks 3, Eagles 3
And we're tied! Elliott hits a 46-yard field goal with 2:53 in the first half.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Ansah shaken up on the play, He ran into Griffin as they were chasing after 40-year old Josh McCown.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Injury Update: DE Brandon Graham (knee) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2020
This tempo causing problems for the Seahawks defense. Rams did the same thing, to great effect, last month in L.A.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
What a catch!
Tyler "Toe-Tap" Locketthttps://t.co/95NuDBmS7Y pic.twitter.com/JlYpe8rIDD
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 5, 2020
It's a catch.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Adam Jude's first-quarter thoughts
This is the Clowney hit that has all of Phillly enraged … https://t.co/Lv2KP8mRmE
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Wentz out
Eagles QB Carson Wentz walked off the sideline and into the locker room late in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Wentz took a hit from the Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney, a play drawing the ire of Eagles fans everywhere on social media. No flag was thrown on the play.
Wentz’s replacement is Josh McCown, a 40-year-old journeyman who is appearing in his first playoff game.
Run it up, Russ
The Seahawks lead 3-0, and it feels like they should be up at least three more. Jason Myers’ first field-goal attempt was blocked.
The difference in the game, so far, has been Russell Wilson’s mobility and improvisational ability. He scrambled 22 yards right up the heart of the field midway through the first quarter.
He’s then escaped the pocket and found DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for big gains to extend drives.
No surprise here: The Seahawks are being stubborn with the run, despite missing their two regular starters on the left side of the offensive line — Duane Brown and Mike Iupati.
They have little to show for it so far.
Rookie Travis Homer has 10 yards on five carries. Marshawn Lynch has four yards on two carries. (Wilson has 22 yards on that one carry.)
Defense shows up
Good start for Seattle’s defense, which forced the Eagles to punt on their first two drives.
Bradley McDougald has made his presence felt early, despite one holding penalty against him.
There was much talk during the week about the Seahawks’ other safety, Quandre Diggs, who returned from a high-ankle sprain to start today. But McDougald’s play so far has been one of the best developments for Seattle so far.
The Eagles had gained just 24 net yards after the first quarter.
Wentz officially announced as "being evaluated for a head injury and return is questionable.''
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0
— Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020
Looks like Josh McCown going to be the QB for this series for the Eagles.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
NBC showing hard hit to the back of Wentz's head. Yikes.
— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 5, 2020
Q1 | Seahawks 3, Eagles 0
Good lift on that kick from Jason Myers.
Seahawks 3, Eagles 0 with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 4:48.
— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 5, 2020
Carson Wentz heading to locker room. Not sure the issue but that could be a game changer.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Russell does Russell things and keeps play alive and hits Metcalf for the first down.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚙https://t.co/sA1FxNxyEI https://t.co/qGYcLc0Bdq
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 5, 2020
Wilson wide open space on second and long and gains 22 to the Philly 30.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Beast Mode
Lynch comes in for first play after Homer runs behind big hole on the left side to the 18.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Seahawks catch a break as Philly's Craig James misses obvious fair catch signal by David Moore. Seattle will get ball near midfield.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Lockett can't hang on to third down pass and Seahawks will punt after three and out.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
On to Green Bay?
.@KirkCousins8 to @KyleRudolph82 for the @Vikings walkoff win in OT. pic.twitter.com/aXSJllOqpB
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2020
With the Vikings’ exciting overtime win against the Saints in New Orleans, the Seahawks — if they beat Philadelphia today — will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers in the divisional round next week.
No real surprises in lineups as full team warmups begins. Diggs, Clowney each in starting defense. Jefferson the other end. Homer the RB for first-team offense.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
Still a little breezy an hour before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/5Wa3SbTZ0D
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
EAGLES INACTIVES
QB Nate Sudfeld
WR Nelson Agholor
RB Elijah Holyfield
DE Shareef Miller
DE Genard Avery
T Lane Johnson
G Sua Opeta
— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 5, 2020
Brown, Iupati, Collier out
Wide receiver Jaron Brown and guard Mike Iupati, each listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia, were among the team’s seven inactive players for the game.
Brown suffered a knee injury last week (he also missed practice Friday due to a family matter) while Iupati is out with a neck/stinger issue.
On his pregame radio show, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, “Jaron Brown had a family situation. We are all praying for him.”
Seattle had already declared left tackle Duane Brown (knee), receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) as out.
Rookie defensive linemen L.J. Collier and Bryan Mone are Seattle’s other two inactive players.
Collier, the team’s first-round pick last April, was active for just 11 games this season and made three tackles.
Iupati being out means Seattle will go with a new-look left side of the offensive line with George Fant stepping in for Brown and Jamarco Jones expected to step in for Iupati.
Jones started two games at right guard in October in place of D.J. Fluker and one game at left tackle in place of Brown.
Brown being out means Seattle has just four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and John Ursua.
Seattle this week promoted offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad to take the place of Ethan Pocic, who was placed on IR.
Fuller gives Seattle eight healthy offensive linemen for the game. The other two reserves are Phil Haynes, a rookie who has yet to play, and Jordan Roos. None of the three has played in a game this season.
Inactives
Seahawks first-round pick Collier inactive along with the injured guys already revealed. https://t.co/i0RV2p3n45
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
If the Seahawks really have to dip into their depth at OL it's worth remembering they called Kyle Fuller off the practice squad this week. The assumption is Fuller has brushed up on the offense this week.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 5, 2020
