For three quarters, the Seahawks' offense looked like the best version of itself, and the version Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer have wanted to see all season. But Seattle couldn't quite muster enough to fell its undefeated NFC West rival

It’s hard to imagine the Seahawks could give it a better shot than they did Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Yet, despite the kind of running game they have felt would be the key to success, the best game of the season by Russell Wilson, and opportunistic defense and special teams, Seattle just couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Los Angeles Rams

In a crazy game that featured five lead changes, it was the Rams who got it last and finally kept it, emerging with a 33-31 win that also likely means Seattle won’t be a factor in the NFC West race for the final three months of the season.

Los Angeles is now 5-0 while Seattle falls to 2-3. The win also means the Seahawks wouldn’t get a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Rams.

In other words, this was a big one and Seattle played like it.

The Seahawks had three big defensive stops of the Rams in the first half, rushed for a season-high 190 yards and got three touchdown passes from Wilson.

Seattle also forced two turnovers and converted 7 of 12 third downs.

But in Seattle’s first game without at least one founding member of the Legion of Boom on the field since 2009, the Seahawks just couldn’t stop the Rams, who finished with 468 yards, 30 first downs and 7.4 yards per play — their NFL season-high average coming into the game.

The Seahawks blew a chance to take the lead late when two penalties took them out of field goal position on their final drive, then let Jared Goff sneak for a fourth-and-one to clinch it on the final series.

Seattle ran it tough and hard all game with a two-pronged attack of Chris Carson (116 yards on 19 carries) and Mike Davis (68 on 12), using that to soften up the Rams for big shots through the air.

A play-action pass led to a 39-yard TD to Tyler Lockett in the first half, and another play-action led to a 30-yard TD in the third quarter to David Moore. Moore had the first two touchdowns of his career and it’s become evident that he has passed veteran Brandon Marshall on the team’s depth chart, maybe for good.

The Seahawks seemed to particularly target former UW standout cornerback Marcus Peters, who was playing despite a calf strain that he suffered two weeks ago. Peters was expected to miss a month of the season, but has gritted through his injury to help the Rams’ defense.

Peters was beaten on both the Moore and Lockett touchdowns and also called twice for defensive holding on Lockett.

The Seahawks used a slew of opportunistic plays and a couple moments of brilliance to forge a 17-17 tie at the half despite being outgained 253-165.

As that number shows, Seattle hardly contained the Rams offense in the first two quarters.

But they came up with three key stops when Los Angeles got to the 30 or closer, which resulted in just three Rams points and were pretty much the difference in the first half.

The Rams blocked a punt following Seattle’s first possession and were then at the 2-yard line on second down when Tre Flowers and then Wagner tipped a Goff pass that Frank Clark controlled in the end zone and returned to the 26.

Seattle used a textbook drive that featured just two passes on nine plays to drive 74 yards and take a 7-0 lead, Davis running it in from six yards out.

The Rams quickly tied the game and then appeared to have taken a 14-7 lead on a nine-yard catch and run by Todd Gurley.

But a replay review showed Gurley was down at the 1 — he was flipped in the air on a tackle by Thompson — and on the next play he was stopped for no gain by Wagner and Flowers, settling for a field goal and a 10-7 lead.

Seattle used a 42-yard kickoff return by Lockett to start at the 50 and then re-take the lead on a 39-yard Wilson to Lockett touchdown pass off play-action. As Wilson faked a handoff to Carson, Lockett broke past the gimpy Peters and was wide open for an easy catch and a 14-10 Seattle lead.

The Rams again quickly drove to take the lead.

But Seattle then responded, using a short kickoff to start at its own 39.

That led to a 52-yard field goal by Sebastian Janikowski — his third kick of 52 or more in four tries this season — that gave Seattle a 17-17 tie with 1:55 left in the half.

Seattle appeared to then force another break when a hard Thompson hit caused Brandin Cooks to fumble with the Seahawks recovering at the 30.

But Seattle was called for defensive holding on the play (it appeared to be on Justin Coleman and drawn by Kupp though no announcement was made) and the Rams kept the ball.

Los Angeles easily moved to Seattle’s 30. But a false start and a play where Goff lost the ball as he tried to throw it resulted in the Rams moving back to the 43 and out of field goal range.

Thompson picked off a Hail Mary pass in the end zone to end the half.

Seattle then used a 37-yard run by Davis on a third-and-3 on its first possession of the second half to move into Rams territory.

Seattle then scored on some vintage Wilson, who on second-and-goal from the 6 wheeled backwards out of pressure back to the 17 before stepping forward and from about the 13 firing a strike to Moore in the back of the end zone.

The Rams protested that Moore had stepped on the end line before catching the pass but the play was upheld after review and Seattle had a 24-17 lead.

The Rams drove to the 1. By this point, they were playing without starting receivers Cooks and Cooper Kupp, who both missed the second half with concussions.

This time, the Seahawks couldn’t come up with the stop with Gurley running it in from 2 yards out to tie the game at 24 with 5:04 left.

At that point there had been three lead changes and four ties.

Seattle again quickly untied it with another 75-yard drive that resulted in another play-action TD pass on which Peters was the beaten defender, this time, it was Moore who beat Peters and put Seattle up 31-24.

But a Los Angeles offense that through four games was on pace to set an NFL record for yards in a season proved relentless throughout.

Thompson missed a tackle on a reverse by receiver Robert Woods that turned into a 56-yard gain.

And the Rams converted that into yet another touchdown that appeared to tie the game. Gurley scored from five yards out after the drive was kept alive when Shaquill Griffin was called for pass interference on Woods on fourth down.

But Cairo Santos, signed this week to fill in for injured kicker Greg Zuerlein, missed the PAT, shanking it to the right.

The Seahawks were stopped on their next drive, but a 54-yard Michael Dickson punt pushed the Rams back to their own 18.

The Rams drove quickly to the Seattle 25. But three straight running plays netted just four yards and Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal. Santos made it from 39 yards out with 6:05 left to put the Rams ahead 33-31 — Los Angeles’ first lead of the second half.

The Seahawks used a 44-yard pass from Lockett to Wilson to move to the Rams’ 32. But a false start on Germain Ifedi was followed by a holding call on D.J. Fluker to set up second and 23.

Wilson then had a pass batted down and then was forced into a hurried throw on third down and Seattle had to punt.

A rare mis-hit by Michael Dickson went just 24 yards and the Rams to take over at their own 21.

On a third-and-1 at the 42, Gurley was hit hard at the line by Thompson and while he tried to lean over for the first down he was ruled just short.

Carroll hurried on to the field to call time with 1:39 left and the Rams initially lined up to punt.

But after officials enforced the time out — Carroll had called it before the measurement — Los Angeles changed course and decided to go for it. Goff took the snap and easily picked up the first down and that was that.