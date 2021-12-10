RENTON — In the 20-year history of the Houston Texans, only one player has started more games for the team than left tackle Duane Brown.

Brown made 133 starts for Houston from 2008-17, second only to the 169 of receiver Andre Johnson.

On Sunday, Brown will finally make another start in Houston, but this time for the Seahawks, playing his first game in the city since his trade to Seattle in October 2017.

“I’m excited about it,” Brown said. “I spent 10 years there, so there’s a lot of history there. It’s going to be different being in that facility on the visitor’s side. I’m looking forward to it, though.”

Brown says only one former Texans teammate remains — quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been inactive for every game this season and will not play Sunday.

Watson’s situation — he faces allegations of sexual harassment and wants to be traded, resulting in the team’s decision to not play him this season — is part of a weird few years in Houston after the Texans made the playoffs six times in nine years from 2011-19. They decided to rebuild and are 6-22 the past two seasons.

The trade of Brown — who held out to start the 2017 season in a contract dispute — helped kick off the exodus.

Brown, who no longer lives in Houston, gave a little smile when asked if it makes him sad to see what’s happened, saying: “No, I have no emotions. But no, I don’t think about that at all. My time, effort and commitment has been placed here and trying to be the best player I can be for this organization. No, I’m not sad at all.”

The Seahawks acquired Brown and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick for a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder.

On Sunday, Brown will be the only one of the four players involved in the trade slated to start, with two not on a roster.

With the 2018 pick, which turned out to be 80th overall, the Texans drafted offensive tackle Martinas Rankins of Mississippi State. Rankins is not on a roster after being cut by the Chiefs in June. Rankins played one season with Houston, with four starts, before being traded to Kansas City for running back Carlos Hyde in 2019. He started six games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before being cut.

And with the 2019 second-rounder Houston drafted cornerback Lonnie Johnson of Kentucky with the 54th overall pick.

Johnson has started 17 games in three years, including five this season, but this week is listed third on the depth chart at one cornerback spot.

Seattle used the pick it got from Houston to take linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who spent three years with the Seahawks before signing with Miami as a free agent in July. Griffin was released off Miami’s practice squad in October without playing in a game.

As for Brown, he has started 65 games for the Seahawks, including all 12 this season, and says he thinks coming to Seattle helped his career.

“Coming to this environment, to this organization, you spend your time in one place for so long that going to somewhere that’s a completely different environment, completely different locker room, coaching staff, everything is different. Just having to sit back and observe for a while and get in where I can fit in,” Brown said. “Then establish myself on the field and in the locker room, it’s just something that I had never experienced before. I think it made me a better player. It made me a better person.”

Peterson, Homer out

On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out running back Travis Homer because of calf and hamstring injuries, and coach Pete Carroll said Adrian Peterson will not play after experiencing a lower-back issue this week.

That leaves Seattle with Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas at running back Sunday.

Collins rested an abdominal injury last week. Carroll said the week off allowed him to get healthy and added that “he should be back to normal.”

Carroll said to also expect to see lots of Penny, who was the team’s first pick in the 2018 NFL draft and saw his most significant action in two years Sunday against the 49ers, with 35 yards on 10 carries.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be a big part of it in the game,” Carroll said of Penny.

Shell to rest injured shoulder, Lewis will return

The Seahawks declared right tackle Brandon Shell out because of a nagging shoulder injury.

Carroll said the team decided to hold him out “and see if we can get him stronger for the finish of the season.”

Shell could be replaced by rookie Jake Curhan, who filled in last week at left guard but whose natural position is right tackle. Carroll said rookie Stone Forsythe could also be an option.

The Seahawks will have the rest of their starting offensive line intact, as left guard Damien Lewis will return after missing two games because of an elbow injury. Lewis was replaced by Kyle Fuller, but he is out this week because of a calf injury.

Adams has shoulder surgery

On Friday, the Seahawks put safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve after he had left-shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered Sunday.

Adams had a similar surgery following last season.

“The early indications are they really worked hard to make sure that this is going to be secure and all that, and (they) took some steps to do that,” Carroll said. “ … We got really good reports on what they did.”

Carroll said he didn’t have a timetable for Adams’ recovery. His first surgery occurred in January, and he was ready for the season opener in September.

Diggs to play

The Seahawks listed free safety Quandre Diggs as questionable because of a calf injury. But Carroll said: “He’s going. He feels fine..”