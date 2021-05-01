The Seahawks’ second pick of the 2021 draft was another undersized and versatile player — this time on defense.

With their fourth-round selection Saturday, Seattle drafted Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown, listed at 5-feet-9 and 188 pounds. He projects as a nickel back in the Seahawks’ defense, and he established himself at Oklahoma as one of the team’s best special-teams players.

What to know about the newest Seahawk:

Name: Tre Brown

College: Oklahoma

Height: 5-9

Weight: 188

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Notable: NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Brown as a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, noting Brown’s “maniacal effort” on special teams — something that no doubt caught the attention of the Seahawks. … With 30-3/8-inch arms and 9-1/2-inch hands, Brown projects more as a nickel back in Seattle’s defense. … Helped lead Tulsa’s Union High to a state championship as a senior.

Background: Brown made his first start for Oklahoma in October 2018, five days after the death of his mother, Beverly Brewer. “I couldn’t have done it,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said at the time, per The Norman Transcript. “I mean, I don’t know where he got his strength. I know he got it from his teammates. The first time I talked to him after it happened he was emotional, but he was already ready to get back here with our guys. So whether it’s his release or it gives him a chance to get away from it … I know he played today for her. That was important to him.”

Brown started 33 games for the Sooners in his collegiate career. He declared for the NFL Draft in December, opting to forgo his final season of eligibility. “Ever since I was a kid, I had dreams of not only playing football at OU, but also making play and building a legacy,” Brown posted, in part, on Twitter, via The Oklahoman. “It has been a crazy 4 years. Losing my mother in 2018 was one (of) the hardest years for me, but also motivated me to go even harder.”

Fun fact: Brown had the game-clinching interception with just over a minute left in Oklahoma’s victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game in December.

Quotable: “You know, he’s got athletic arrogance. He doesn’t believe anyone can beat him. And I’m not saying he’s an arrogant person, but he steps on the football field, it’s like, ‘Hey wait a minute, man. I’m the guy, not you.’ He’s one of those guys that, if he gets beat, he looks at his shoes. ‘It couldn’t have been me; it had to be my shoes.’ You know? And I like that in a cornerback.” — Former Seahawks coach Jim Mora Jr., via All Sooners, after scouting Brown at the Senior Bowl

Highlights: