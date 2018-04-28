Why didn't the Seahawks take a cornerback? A running back in the first round? These are some of the questions the national media are asking while dishing out many 'C's for Seattle on their draft report cards. Here's what they're saying.

Grade: C

“Drafting a running back is an odd way to kick off your massive rebuilding project on defense, but let’s remember: the better the ground game, the more effective an offense will be with a QB like Russell Wilson. … Since so many of Seattle’s recent early round selections have been offensive linemen, finding a ballcarrier was the surest way to buttress the rushing attack. The people who like Rashaad Penny really like him.

The Seahawks stayed on offense with their fourth-round pick, as well, filling their enormous tight end void (or, more likely, just part of it) with Will Dissly. … What’s shocking is that not one of those mid-round picks was a cornerback, the team’s greatest need entering this draft, even though the Seahawks have had success with those selections in past years.

And Shaquem Griffin: What a tremendous feel-good story. But feel-good stories don’t impact winning or losing in the NFL, and Griffin is too respectable of a player for his selection to not be analyzed by the same standards as everyone else. … the Griffin choice appears to be about finding long-term depth. Though given that three-fourths of Seattle’s defensive contributors are nearing the ends of their contracts, a long-term depth guy might have to be a short-term starter come 2019.”

No grade, but the “Well, They’re Certainly Doing It Their Way” award

“As the league trends toward pass-dominant, spread-offense football, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll seems intent on taking his team in the other direction. … Both [new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and new offensive line coach Mike Solari] have been tasked with recapturing the essence of Seattle’s offensive identity: smashmouth football. … The team’s 2018 draft followed the same narrative. With its first-round pick, Seattle took San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, a move that most analysts considered a reach. … In the fourth round, Seattle reached again … And in the fifth, the Seahawks nabbed Ohio State offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, another blocker who could reinforce the rushing attack. … Taken as a whole, it’s clear that the top 2018 priority for Carroll and Co. is to build a balanced offense—or at least one that doesn’t force quarterback Russell Wilson to be the team’s leading rusher again this fall.”

Day 1 grade: D

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B-

Overall grade: C

“There was zero surprise the Seahawks traded down, as they expected their guys to be available later. Penny is a good back but picked too early. This is the modus operandi for the Seahawks in recent years, picking someone in the first round much earlier than most people project. And, in most cases, the picks haven’t worked out. Seattle lost its second-round pick in a trade for Sheldon Richardson, which only turned out to be an unsuccessful one-year deal. Selecting Green in the third round was good value, and could be a steal like Michael Bennett was years ago. He should be a better pro player than he was in college. Dissly is a blocker with some receiving skills. Getting Griffin not only reunited him with his twin brother, it added quickness and aggressiveness to the defense. Flowers is a very Seahawks-like pick — big and strong like another fifth-round pick, Kam Chancellor. GM John Schneider traded a seventh-round pick away for the draft’s top punter in Dickson, who some thought could have been a Day 2 pick. He’s a good value and filled a need. Jones could start in a year or two given the offensive line issues. No corners or receivers selected puts Seattle in a hole at those spots after the draft.”

Grade: C-

“It’s fine if Seattle wanted RB Rashaad Penny, but the Seahawks probably didn’t need to use the No. 27 overall selection to get him. The defense is in serious transition and the Seahawks didn’t begin addressing that until the third round. Using a fifth-round pick on LB Shaquem Griffin not only is a feel-good story; it also could turn out to be a meaningful addition.”

Grade: none

“Maybe the Seahawks were simply reading PFF, who have been telling people that Penny is a first-round talent for some time. His production was outstanding, but his numbers were impressive even on a per-carry basis, not simply due to workload. … The Seahawks didn’t pick again until the third round, and they brought in defensive lineman Rasheem Green from USC. … With the Seahawks looking to add pressure up front, Green represents an intriguing player to add to the mix. …OT Jamarco Jones in the fifth round is also a steal, and they got the best punter prospect in the draft too in Michael Dickson.”

Grade: C-

“John Schneider wasn’t totally wrong to think Penny could be special enough to draft in the first round, but it was a weird luxury pick for a team with major needs elsewhere. It was crazy for Seattle not to take a cornerback at some point. Griffin might end up being the best pick of the bunch as a pursuit linebacker and situational pass-rusher. Dickson was needed to displace an aging Jon Ryan, but a trade-up was unnecessary. The Seahawks also waited too long to think about offensive line. They drafted too much like a contender instead of a rebuilder.”