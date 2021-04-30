The Seahawks did not get Russell Wilson a lineman with their first pick in the 2021 draft.

But they did get him some help in the form of a receiver, D’Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan, who also could give Seattle’s return games a healthy jolt.

Listed at 5-8-3/4 inches, 190 pounds, Eskridge will add speed to Seattle’s offense, clocked in 4.38 in the 40 at his Pro Day earlier this year.

Eskridge played in the slot 30% of the time last season at Western Michigan, according to Sports Info Solutions, when he caught 34 passes for 784 yards and eight touchdowns.

He averaged 23 yards per reception last season and was one of just 11 players in FBS with three or more kickoff returns of at least 40 yards.

Eskridge will compete with holdovers on the roster such as Freddie Swain, Penny Hart and John Ursua to be the third receiver after Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Seattle saw David Moore and Phillip Dorsett leave in free agency, which made receiver a logical position for Seattle to address.

Eskridge, 24, also will be tried as a returner, a spot at which he excelled at Western Michigan. He led all of the Football Bowl Subdivision last year in all-purpose yards per game at 213 yards per game and was the only player in the nation to average more than 200 all-purpose yards per game, returning 15 kickoffs for 432 yards and one touchdown as a senior playing for the Broncos of the Mid-American Conference.

Cornerback D.J. Reed and Swain were Seattle’s primary returners when last season ended with Lockett’s days as Seattle’s main returner having passed.

Eskridge also played some cornerback at Western Michigan, starting games at both receiver and corner in 2019 against Syracuse and Georgia State before suffering a broken clavicle after four games and missing the rest of the season. He played solely receiver as a senior in 2020.

The pick of Eskridge ended a long wait for Seattle, which traded its first- and third-round picks to the Jets last July for safety Jamal Adams.

At 56, Eskridge becomes sixth-highest drafted receiver in team history and the second-highest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll era behind only Paul Richardson, who was taken 45th overall in 2014.

The pick is Seattle’s only selection in the first three rounds of the draft, and that led to speculation the team might again want to trade down as it often has in the Schneider/Carroll era.

Instead, the Seahawks kept the pick and may not make another pick until Saturday.

The Seahawks will have picks 129 and 250 when the draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

If the Seahawks keep just three picks it will be the fewest in team history and tied for the fewest of any NFL team since 1999. Seattle’s previous low in picks was five in 1994 and 1997.

He finished his career with 122 receptions on 215 targets, according to Sports Info Solutions, for 2263 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was especially dangerous after the catch, something that surely caught the eye of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. According to SIS, 488 of Eskridge’s 784 yards last season came after the catch.

Waldron comes to Seattle from the Rams, whose offense emphasizes getting tthe ball to receivers in space and letting them run.

What to know about the newest Seahawk:

Name: D’Wayne Eskridge

College: Western Michigan

Height: 5-8-3/4

Weight: 190

Background: Eskridge played both cornerback and wide receiver at Western Michigan before his offensive breakthrough during a truncated 2020 season. In six games, he posted 768 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, averaging 23.3 yards per reception en route to earning Mid-American Special Teams Player of the Year recognition.

Fun fact: As a high school senior, Eskridge was named Indiana’s Mr. Track and Field.