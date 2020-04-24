So, a linebacker for the Seahawks in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft, huh?

That’s not something anyone really saw coming, with talk instead centering on defensive ends, offensive linemen or running backs.

It’s also not something the Seahawks have done often — Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech, taken number 27 overall, is just the fourth player listed as a linebacker Seattle has taken in the first round, the others being Aaron Curry (2009), Anthony Simmons (1998) and Tony Woods (1987). Bruce Irvin, taken in the first round in 2012, was listed as a defensive end.

But step back from it some and the pick makes more sense than maybe it did at first glance.

Here are three thoughts on how it happened, and what the Seahawks like about Brooks:

Seahawks wanted to trade down but were happy with what they got

The choice of Brooks was the first the Seahawks have made with their original first-round pick since 2011, each year since either trading the pick for a player or down to get more picks.

Advertising

Schneider said there was a hope again to get more picks, if possible, saying he was on the phone with Green Bay — a team the Seahawks also pulled off a deal with last year to move down in the first round — before the Packers then made a deal with Miami to move up and take quarterback Jordan Love.

Schneider said the deal fell through at the last minute.

“We were ready,” Schneider said, saying he was on the phone with Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, who told him “hey sorry man, we got a better deal. … it happens.”

‘Schneider noted the market for trading down wasn’t all that big — there were just four trades, and none until the 13th pick.

“I was very surprised,” Schneider said. “I thought that more people would do things.”

Schneider said he didn’t think the lack of activity had to do with the unique nature of this draft, with coaches and GMs working separately out of their homes and doing everything remotely/virtually.

Instead, he thought it was just the way things went (and that some trades got done and that the draft seemed to go smoothly in general seemed to speak to the idea that it wasn’t communication issues that got in the way).

Advertising

But resist the notion that Brooks was a consolation prize.

Teams spend months going over what will happen and when one plan is foiled, another comes into play.

More surprising to many observers is that many of the names that had been associated with Seattle such as Penn State rush end Yetur Gross-Matos, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor were all still on the board when Seattle picked.

Trade or no trade, the Seahawks had plenty of options.

Seattle decided Brooks was the best one.

As always, we’ll find out the real answer whether they made the right decision in a year or two.

Brooks add young legs at a position that is getting older

That the 6-foot, 240-pound Brooks is generally listed as a middle linebacker made the pick initially more confusing since Seattle has maybe the best in the NFL at that spot in Bobby Wagner. And Wagner is now entering the first season of a three-year extension signed last summer.

But Wagner also turns 30 in July, and his inside linebacking counterpart K.J. Wright will be 31 in July and is entering the final season of his two-year deal.

Seattle also has second-year player Cody Barton able to play all three linebacker spots. But after that the depth is iffy with Ben Burr-Kirven seeing little playing time last season and Mychal Kendricks appearing unlikely to be back. Shaquem Griffin, meanwhile, seems to be headed mostly to a role as a situational pass rusher. But he obviously remains a linebacker in name, and adding another linebacker won’t make staying on the roster easier.

Carroll and Schneider insisted the 22-year-old Brooks can play any of the team’s three linebacking spots, providing both depth everywhere for the present and options for the future.

And drafting for the future may be a bigger deal this year than in some seasons since practice time could be limited due to coronavirus-related restrictions, which might slow the transition for first-year players.

Schneider called Brooks the best player available at the time Seattle drafted, and this may have been a year when going that route makes more sense than ever.

Carroll, in fact, confirmed that idea saying that the team had filled needs in free agency and “that allows us to be in this draft and take guys that bring us maybe the highest-end opportunity because we’re not stuck on having to take a player at one particular position.”

So, basically, the Seahawks appear to have just seen a player they liked a lot, figure he can potentially help out at a number of different spots — and special teams — immediately and they’ll sort all that out later.

“We always need to get faster and tougher on defense no matter what position,” Carroll said. Brooks seems to fit that bill, having run a 4.54 40 at the combine. And as quickly took over Seahawks twitter, Brooks coach at Texas Tech, Matt Wells, was an assistant at Utah State when Wagner played there, with Wells once calling Brooks “the next Bobby Wagner.”

Advertising

And what did Wagner think of Seattle drafting a middle linebacker?

According to Carroll, he immediately called and asked for Brooks’ number.

A rough upbringing shows the kind of temperament the team likes

If some scouts questioned certain aspects of Brooks’ game — he’s generally considered better against the run than the pass and particularly in man coverage — what no one questioned are the intangibles.

Brooks was as consistent and productive as could be at Texas Tech, starting 45 of 47 games in his career and making 372 tackles in four seasons.

“We found a guy that could really check all the boxes,” Carroll said. “We love his attitude.”

Schneider noted that Brooks “was homeless for a while there” and that how he overcame that was further proof to the Seahawks that he’d be a good fit.

Advertising

Brooks, who also has a twin sister, and his family had to “find a way” to get through that period of their life, Schneider said.

“And he came across like they were able to handle it,” Schneider said. “They stuck together. They were able to figure it out.”

The tape, the biographical info and the meetings with Brooks ultimately painted a picture of the kind of player Seattle wants to get as many of in its locker room.

“He’s bound and determined to make it,” Schneider said. “He’s overcome a lot and he’s got a ton of grit.”

He’s also confident.

While Brooks said he was surprised to be picked by the Seahawks since he had not heard a word from them since the combine, he said “I wasn’t surprised by the first round.”

Confidence and perseverance? The Seahawks will take that.

The Seahawks also may have not contacted Brooks in part to try to keep their interest in him as quiet as possible.

Advertising

Schneider said he actually wasn’t at the meeting the team held with Brooks at the combine because he had other commitments.

“I totally stayed away from him,” Schneider said, saying the Seahawks had also met with Brooks at the Senior Bowl and by the time of the combine felt they had all the info they needed.

“It just kind of fit and fell just right,” Carroll said.