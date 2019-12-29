A promising start to the morning turned into a disappointing early afternoon for the Seahawks’ playoff hopes.

The Seahawks needed a loss by the Packers to have any shot at a first-round bye.

There was hope for it when Detroit, an almost two-touchdown underdog, jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, and led 17-3 at the half.

But Aaron Rodgers led a late Green Bay rally — the Packers won on a last-play field goal, 23-20 — to clinch a first-round bye for the Packers and eliminate any chance of one for Seattle.

That means Seattle now has two possibilities — being the three seed if they beat the 49ers tonight or the five seed if they lose.

As the three seed, the Seahawks would host the Vikings next week at CenturyLink Field. The game could be either Saturday or Sunday. Dates and times will be set after games are played today.

If Seattle loses, it will be the five seed and play at the winner of the NFC East, either Dallas or Philadelphia.

The 49ers will be the one seed if they win (moving the Packers to the two and Saints to the three) or fall to the five if they lose (with the Packers the one and the Saints moving the two.)

And what has it historically meant not having a first-round bye?

Since 1990, 79.3% of teams that reached the Super Bowl had a bye in the first round, just 20.7% played the first weekend.