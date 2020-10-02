Bob Condotta (3-0)

Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28. The Seahawks, to be sure, have lots of defensive issues — suddenly compounded by a slew of injuries — that make it hard to think any game will be easy, especially on the road. Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely do some damage, and the Dolphins are the kind of young team that is going to rise up and pull an upset or two this season. But with the way Wilson is playing and the passing game is rolling, it’s hard to go against Seattle right now.

Adam Jude (3-0)

Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30. Two of the worst defenses in the NFL? Yep, we’ve got ’em right here. The “first to 50!” impulse here isn’t out of line. But the Seahawks will (eventually) be better on defense than they’ve shown so far, and they should be able to take advantage of the rollercoaster ride that is Ryan Fitzpatrick. Plus, does anyone think this Miami defense is the defense that finally figures out Russell Wilson? No chance.

Larry Stone (3-0)

Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31. Seattle is going to have to solve its defensive woes eventually, but I’m not sure this is the week with all the injuries. Nevertheless, the Seahawks offense is such a well-oiled machine right now that they will continue to overcome the defensive deficiencies. Russell Wilson should have another field day, and that will be enough to keep the Seahawks undefeated.

Matt Calkins (2-1)

Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38. Russell Wilson threw for five touchdowns last week, posted a rating over 130 … and had his worst game of the season so far. That’s how good he’s been, and there is little reason to think he won’t explode against the defensively challenged Dolphins. But this game won’t be easy for Seattle, which is even more defensively challenged and racked with injuries on that side of the ball. The Seahawks have learned to win close and will do it again on Sunday.

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score