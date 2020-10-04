Seattle Seahawks (3-0)
vs. Miami Dolphins (1-2)
10 a.m. | Hard Rock Stadium | Miami
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Live updates: Seahawks vs. Dolphins
Can Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense keep carrying the defense?
Sunday marks the Seahawks’ first game in Miami since Nov. 25, 2012, a day that also stands as maybe the last time — if not the only time — people seriously questioned where things were headed for Seattle under Pete Carroll.
A last-play 24-21 loss in a game the Seahawks were favored to win dropped Seattle to 6-5 on the season and further clouded the team’s playoff hopes.
And nearing the end of his third season Carroll left Miami that day with just a 20-23 record with the Seahawks.
—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff
