By

Seattle Seahawks (3-0)
vs. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

10 a.m. | Hard Rock Stadium | Miami

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related

Seahawks

More

Live updates: Seahawks vs. Dolphins

Can Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense keep carrying the defense?

Sunday marks the Seahawks’ first game in Miami since Nov. 25, 2012, a day that also stands as maybe the last time — if not the only time — people seriously questioned where things were headed for Seattle under Pete Carroll.

A last-play 24-21 loss in a game the Seahawks were favored to win dropped Seattle to 6-5 on the season and further clouded the team’s playoff hopes.

And nearing the end of his third season Carroll left Miami that day with just a 20-23 record with the Seahawks.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
Advertising
Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories