DETROIT — As the Seahawks dealt with Detroit in the first half Sunday they also lost two key players due to injury — receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Riq Woolen.
Metcalf left after Seattle’s first series with what the team said was a ribs injury and Woolen left during Detroit’s second offensive possession with a chest injury.
Both were listed as questionable to return, but Metcalf returned late in the second quarter.
Metcalf had two receptions for 34 yards before departing, including a 16-yarder that took the ball to the Detroit 1-yard line and set up a touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III.
Woolen was replaced by Tre Brown at right cornerback with rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon starting on the left side.
Seattle used rookie Jake Bobo more in three-receiver sets with Metcalf out, with Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba working as the primary receivers.
