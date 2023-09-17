DETROIT — As the Seahawks dealt with Detroit in the first half Sunday they also lost two key players due to injury — receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Riq Woolen.

Metcalf left after Seattle’s first series with what the team said was a ribs injury and Woolen left during Detroit’s second offensive possession with a chest injury.

Both were listed as questionable to return, but Metcalf returned late in the second quarter.

DK Metcalf is back in the game this series…. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 17, 2023

Metcalf had two receptions for 34 yards before departing, including a 16-yarder that took the ball to the Detroit 1-yard line and set up a touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III.

Woolen was replaced by Tre Brown at right cornerback with rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon starting on the left side.

Seattle used rookie Jake Bobo more in three-receiver sets with Metcalf out, with Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba working as the primary receivers.

