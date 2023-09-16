Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf may have been called for just one penalty after he shoved Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the ground late in Sunday’s 30-13 loss to Los Angeles.

But he was fined twice by the NFL this week for that incident, in which Metcalf got into it with Rams players and coaches during the delay while Witherspoon was being tended to on the field. Metcalf was not flagged for the hit on Witherspoon, saying he was simply still blocking despite the two being away from the play at the time. He was later called for taunting after he got into it with Rams players and coaches while Witherspoon was being tended to on the field.

The price?

Metcalf was fined $10,927 for each offense — once for what was termed unnecessary roughness and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL is now publicly revealing fines for the games of the previous week each Saturday.

The Rams also incurred two fines — defensive lineman Aaron Donald $16,391 for a late hit on quarterback Geno Smith, and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson $5,259 for a play on which he was called for a face-mask penalty.

Metcalf’s penalty came with just under five minutes left in the game and turned a second-and-2 into a second-and-17.

The fines also continued what has been a trend for Metcalf of drawing personal fouls — and then being hit in the pocketbook. Metcalf was fined twice in the span of three games late last season for more than $40,000, once for head-butting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($10,609) and another time for arguing with an official in a game in Munich against Tampa Bay ($29,785).

Coach Pete Carroll said he had a long talk with Metcalf this week about last Sunday’s incident.

“That’s between me and Pete,” Metcalf said of their conversation. “But the gist of the message was that I’m a target now, and I’ve got to carry myself as such and not continue to hurt the team. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Burns, Rhattigan elevated

The Seahawks have again elevated cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Each was also elevated for the Rams game.

Burns played 18 snaps against the Rams in Seattle’s three-safety, or six-defensive back, package. But how much he will be used this week figures to be dependent on how many snaps Seattle gives to first-round pick Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, did not play against the Rams due to a hamstring injury but is expected to make his NFL debut against the Lions.

Rhattigan played on special teams against the Rams and also will serve as depth at inside linebacker with Devin Bush listed as questionable for the Detroit game due to a shoulder injury.