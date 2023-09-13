RENTON — Following Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field, receiver DK Metcalf was one of several Seahawks who said they felt the visitors gave a little more effort.

“They played harder, and I felt it out there on the field,” Metcalf said then. “You all probably saw it watching the game. Whenever a team plays harder than you, you’re definitely susceptible to losing.”

But if that seemed like a general, team-wide comment, on Wednesday Metcalf pointed the finger directly at himself.

Asked during his regular weekly Wednesday meeting with the media why the Seahawks had trouble getting the ball downfield against the Rams — Seattle had only one pass play of longer than 14 yards — Metcalf took the blame.

“I would just say effort I know on my part,” Metcalf said. “I really can’t speak for everybody else’s, but my part was just effort. And play after play, just 100% effort, it wasn’t just there like it’s been in the past. So, I know that’s one thing I’ve got to clean up. And just playing as a team. When something goes wrong or adversity hits, we just can’t start pointing fingers or just looking around for somebody else to make a play or just to have an answer. Can’t look for the coaches.

Advertising

“We just have to look inward and rely on ourselves or our teammates and the practices that we’ve had, all the connectedness that we’ve had since late July. All we got to do is just start depending on each other and just start playing as a team more.”

Asked why he wouldn’t have given 100%, Metcalf said, “I can’t tell you. I think it’s just an inward experience, a lack of preparation on my part. Just got to do a better job preparing during the week and knowing my job.”

Quarterback Geno Smith also said after the game he felt the Rams played harder.

Interestingly, coach Pete Carroll didn’t seem to disagree.

Asked about Smith’s comment that the Rams played harder, Carroll said, “I feel like at the end of the game we didn’t play very well on offense. I thought we got in trouble a little bit. Defensively, I pointed out how hard we played at the end of the game. It wasn’t a conditioning issue; we got a little distracted. Things didn’t go very well. We need to find our rhythm better on offense.”

Metcalf had 47 yards receiving on three catches, including a 28-yarder that sparked Seattle’s opening drive for a field goal, and then a 10-yarder from Smith for the Seahawks’ only touchdown.

But he had no catches on two targets in the second half, one coming on a slant pass he couldn’t quite corral when the score was 24-13 in the fourth quarter, a play Carroll indicated later needed to be made.

Advertising

A few minutes later, Metcalf then drew a taunting penalty after shoving Rams cornerback — and former Seahawk — Ahkello Witherspoon away from the ball as a play was ending. Metcalf drew the flag for getting into it with some Rams players and coaches during the stoppage as Witherspoon was being tended to on the field.

Carroll said Monday he had a long talk later about the incident with Metcalf, who has a history of drawing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Metcalf said Wednesday he wouldn’t get into about the specifics of what he and Carroll talked about but sounded contrite.

“That’s between me and Pete,” he said. “But the gist of the message was that I’m a target now and I’ve got to carry myself as such and not continue to hurt the team. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Witherspoon practices fully, Adams limited

As expected, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon was a full participant in practice Wednesday while safety Jamal Adams was limited.

Witherspoon has not practiced fully since Aug. 7, when he left practice with a hamstring injury that held him out of all three preseason games.

Advertising

It was Adams’ first on-field work of any kind since he tore a quad tendon in the 2022 season opener on Sept. 12 against Denver.

Carroll said before practice that the expectation is that Witherspoon will play this week, while for Adams, this is the beginning of finding out where he is and getting back on the road to playing down the road, with no set ETA for when that may be.

“He’s [Adams] practicing today,” Carroll said. “Devon Witherspoon is practicing today, going full-go. It’s an important day for those guys and it’s an important day for us to get those guys back out. We’ll be careful with Jamal’s reps. It’s the first time on the field, but we’ll get him out there and he’ll work with the service team today and start his way back.”

Carroll reiterated that Witherspoon — the fifth overall pick out of Illinois — has to make it through the week with no setbacks. But he indicated that if that happens, Witherspoon will make his debut against the Lions.

“I’d like to see him make it through the week and have a good practice today and we’ll go to the next day and see how it goes,” Carroll said. “I would love him to be comfortable on gameday. This is his first chance, this is his opener, legit opener. Excited to see him. He’s got such a great spirit that he adds to our club. I can’t wait for him to be contributing on the field so they can feel him, and the players can play off of him because he’s got a real way about him.”

Witherspoon spoke to reporters before practice, and when asked if he’s 100%, said, “I feel like I’m ready.”

Sponsored

Witherspoon had been working as the starting nickel corner before his injury, which was not related to a hamstring injury that had him limited some during the offseason program. But Carroll said he could also get some looks at the left cornerback spot, where Tre Brown started against the Rams, with Michael Jackson also rotating in some.

Witherspoon said having to watch the opener was frustrating.

“It’s been a test of my patience,” he said. “It’s my first time dealing with an injury like this. It’s just been prolonged longer than I thought it would be. I’m just trusting the process, trying to get through it.”

Notes

— Three players sat out practice Wednesday: OT Charles Cross (toe), DL Mike Morris (shoulder) and OLB Boye Mafe (knee). But Carroll indicated during his pre-practice presser that only Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas (who was placed on IR later in the day) were in danger of missing Sunday’s game.