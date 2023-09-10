There are 16 games left. A lot of football remaining to be played in the 2023 season.

But what happened Sunday was pretty much the exact opposite of any way that Seattle would have scripted the beginning of the story that will unfold this year.

In one of the more stunning defeats of the Pete Carroll era, a supposedly rebuilding Los Angeles Rams team came to Lumen Field and beat the Seahawks in every way possible, pulling away for a 30-13 result that Seattle will hope didn’t expose them as pretenders instead of contenders.

Most of that damage came during a second half in which the Rams dominated as much as any team has in Lumen Field during the Carroll era.

The Rams outgained the Seahawks 257-12 in the second half, getting 17 first downs to Seattle’s one, which came via a Rams penalty.

As those stats show, this was an all-around defeat for Seattle as the defense couldn’t stop the Rams, especially Matthew Stafford’s passing.

Stafford — who missed both of Seattle’s wins over L.A. last year — had his way with the Seahawks completing 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards, hitting on 13 of 20 for 200 yards in the second half. And the numbers could have been better (or worse, from a Seattle standpoint) as he simply missed a few times to open receivers.

Stafford usually had all day to throw as the Seahawks rarely could get a pass rush, with no sacks and just two quarterback hits in 38 Stafford attempts.

Stafford’s favorite target was rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who began his career at Washington before transferring to BYU.

Nacua, who was taken in the fifth round at 177th overall, caught 10 passes for 119 yards.

Making the result even more stunning is that the Rams played without All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Seattle QB Geno Smith was just 3 of 8 for 9 yards in the second half and 16 of 26 for 112 yards overall.

Adding injury to insult, the Seahawks played much of the second half without starting offensive tackles Abraham Lucas (knee) and Charles Cross (toe). It was not immediately clear if either injury was serious.

Receiver Tyler Lockett also left for a time to be examined for a concussion before returning. But the injuries were symbolic of a day when a Rams team filled with young players, who weren’t part of the L.A. squad that won the Super Bowl following the 2022 season simply, seemed like the faster, more physical and hungrier team.

Seattle’s frustrations seemed to catch up with them late in the game as DK Metcalf got flagged for a taunting penalty and Quandre Diggs for unsportsmanlike conduct, typifying what was simply an ugly day all around for the Seahawks.

And even more ominous for Seattle is that the Seahawks now play three of their next four on the road, all against teams with playoff hopes — Detroit next Sunday, the New York Giants on Oct. 2 and Cincinnati on Oct. 15.

After Seattle led 13-7 at the half, the Rams scored the first two times they had the ball in the second half to take a 17-13 lead with 2:39 to play in the third quarter.

To that point, the Rams had outgained Seattle 136-5 in the third quarter.

Stafford was 7 of 9 for 122 yards on the Rams’ first two possessions of the second half, and one of the incompletions came when he was off-target to a wide-open receiver.

The Rams got the go-ahead TD on a 7-yard run by Kyren Williams to cap a 10-play, 76-yard drive to start the half to make it 14-13.

After a Seattle three-and-out, the Rams drove 60 yards in nine plays to set up a 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher to make it 17-13.

And after a series in which the only first down Seattle got was via penalty, the Rams drove 79 yards in 14 plays, scoring on a 1-yard run by Cam Akers on fourth and goal to make it 24-13.

The drive was kept alive when Tre Brown was called for illegal hands to the face on a third down.

The Akers TD came after Julian Love batted down a pass in the end zone that momentarily seemed to hint that maybe a victory could be in the offing.

Instead, after the TD, the Seahawks then went three-and-out, and the Rams used another long drive to take time off the clock and get another field goal and take a 27-13 lead with 4:57 left.

At that point, the Rams had outgained the Seahawks 250-12 in the second half with 15 first downs to Seattle’s one (which came via penalty)

And at that point, many in which had been a festive crowd to begin the day headed to find something better to do on a beautiful Seattle late summer day.

The Seahawks led 13-7 at the end of a first half that probably left neither team really happy with their overall play, but did little to foreshadow what was to follow.

The Seahawks scored first on a 36-yard Jason Myers field goal when the drive stalled after reaching the L.A. 12-yard line. A Smith pass on third down went off Lockett’s hands in the end zone under tight coverage from Derion Kendrick.

The Rams then responded with a 16-play, 75-yard drive in which L.A. converted on all five third-down opportunities — including once gaining nine yards on a run up the middle on third-and-four by Williams, a play that brought back memories of the shaky run defense of last season.

Williams capped the drive with a 1-yard run.

But the Seattle offense then responded with about as efficient of a drive as possible, going 75 yards in 12 plays without ever needing to convert a third down.

Smith capped the march with a 10-yard TD pass to Metcalf on a play when the Rams blitzed and Smith saw Metcalf in man coverage.

After stopping the Rams, Seattle got the ball back and drove for another field goal, though again, the Seahawks were left ruing not getting more after having reached the 24.

The Rams’ next possession ended when Jarran Reed blocked a 57-yard attempt by Maher, with Michael Jackson returning the ball to the 42.

Seattle quickly reached the 20 and taking a more than one-possession into the half seemed easily in the offing.

But the drive ended there, and Myers’ 39-yard field goal then hit off the upright.

The Rams ended the half with 169 yards to Seattle’s 168.

This story will be updated.