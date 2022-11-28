The review of the film Monday confirmed what had been evident Sunday on the field — the biggest reason the Seahawks lost to the Raiders was that they got pushed around and manhandled.

“We just didn’t play well enough up front and that’s where our focus will be here,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday following Seattle’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders. “We’ve got to get right here in the next couple of weeks.”

Why that happened, Carroll said, was harder to determine. But he insisted that with six games left, and a playoff berth still possible, it can be turned around.

“The stuff that took place, we have the guys to fix and we’ll get that done,” Carroll said.

In some ways, Sunday’s game might have been the most disconcerting loss of the season because the Seahawks felt they had found the fixes for their defense during a four-game winning streak that followed a 2-3 start in which they had both the worst overall defense and run defense in the NFL.

During their four-game winning streak in which they went from 2-3 to 6-3, the Seahawks showed marked improvement, allowing only 99.3 rushing yards per game, 10th best in the NFL in that span.

Advertising

But in giving up 283 rushing yards to the Raiders, and 229 to Josh Jacobs, the Seahawks looked like the defense of the first month of the season.

Carroll reiterated he felt giving attention to star Raiders receiver Davante Adams played a role in taking defensive backs away from defending as much against the run, something Las Vegas was able to exploit. Adams had seven receptions for 74 yards.

“We weren’t connected as well as we want to be, where we fit right,” Carroll said. “We gave them some runs where we were a little bit exposed because we were doing some stuff in coverage.”

He included in those plays the game-winner, a stunning 86-yard sprint by Jacobs off right guard. Fullback Jakob Johnson opened a hole with a block on Jordyn Brooks and then Seattle safeties Quandre Diggs and Josh Jones could not make the tackle in the open field.

“The guys have to bring him down,” Carroll said. “We were in a coverage to the situation looking for something and it was one of the plays that was in my mind that we weren’t as well-situated against the run. And so we just didn’t make the play. If the ball breaks, we expect it to make 8-10 yards or something like that, not the whole thing.”

That was one of 12 running plays in which the Raiders used Johnson as a fullback and lead blocker, and Carroll said he felt the Seahawks also didn’t handle that well.

Advertising

But the Seahawks also didn’t play well on the edge with just one sack and four hits on Raiders QB Derek Carr in 39 dropbacks.

And the offense was no better as Seattle managed just 65 yards rushing on 23 carries — 18 coming on one Geno Smith scramble on a second-and-17. Seattle got just 36 yards rushing on 17 carries from its running backs.

But typifying how the Seahawks just seemed off their game was Seattle’s offensive play on a third-and-5 from the Raiders’ 49.

The Seahawks apparently called for tight end Noah Fant to help right tackle Abe Lucas with a “chip” block on Raiders end Maxx Crosby, who had been dominating the line all day.

But Crosby easily got past Fant, leaving Lucas in an unexpected one-on-one situation that Crosby easily won to force Geno Smith into a hurried pass that fell incomplete.

Carroll noted that both Travis Homer and Tyler Lockett appeared open for completions that would have at least been first downs and likely into range of a potential game-winning field goal by Jason Myers had Smith had time to throw.

Advertising

Instead, Seattle had to punt, and Jacobs won the game on the next play.

“We were there to chip them and we didn’t get it done,” Carroll said. “And so they’re counting on that coordination. It just wasn’t as clean as it needed to be, and [Crosby] took advantage of it.”

So, both key plays, Carroll felt, were due to what feels are easily fixable errors.

Still, that also raises the question of why those errors are being made in the 11th game of the season and with Seattle healthy and rested coming off a bye.

But Carroll insisted that the fixes will indeed come.

“They’re all things that we know how to do and we’ve done well,” Carroll said. “We’ve just got to get back at it.”

Carroll ‘shocked’ by Darrell Taylor’s surprise block

As revealed in a video clip that went viral on Twitter, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor ran onto the field from the sidelines during the play after safety Quandre Diggs intercepted a pass on the first play of the game.

Sponsored

Taylor ended up throwing a block on Raiders receiver Mack Hollins as a 12th man on the field, something for which the Seahawks should have been penalized but were not because the officials did not notice it.

Carroll said he didn’t notice it at the time, either.

“Somebody said something during the game, but I didn’t know it happened until I saw the film,” Carroll said. “I was shocked.”

Carroll said Taylor thought Diggs was down — he fell to the ground to make the catch but was not touched by a Raider meaning the play was still live and Diggs got up and ran, gaining 24 yards

“He thought he was going to stay down,” Carroll said. “He thought the play was over. He owned that. He said, ‘I screwed that up because I got so excited.'”

Carroll implied some sort of discipline could still be handed down, saying: “I don’t know what comes back to us on that one. I’ll let you know.”

Advertising

Otherwise, Taylor, a second-round pick, was pretty nonexistent, not recording a statistic in 18 snaps, his fewest of the year in a game when healthy. And he has just three sacks in 10 games this year after recording 6.5 last year in 16 games in what was essentially his rookie season after he missed 2020 due to injury.

“We’re trying to find consistency for him in his style,” Carroll said. “He’s getting a lot of attention and they’re working him. They’re knocking him and chipping him as he’s coming up the field. So that’s just part of what he has to adapt to.”

Safety Ryan Neal could play against Rams

The Seahawks suffered only one apparent injury of note when safety Ryan Neal suffered both an elbow and shoulder injury on a third-down play on the Raiders’ first possession of overtime — he was not on the field for the 86-yard run that ended it with Jones taking over, instead.

But Carroll said he got “good news” in that the injuries do not appear overly serious and that Neal might be able to play Sunday against the Rams.

“He’ll have a chance to play this weekend, and that’s really good news for what it looked like,” Carroll said. “We were concerned that it might be more than that.”

Carroll also revealed that outside linebacker Darryl Johnson is out for the year after recently having foot surgery. Johnson played in four games with one start at Detroit before being injured and later placed on injured reserve.