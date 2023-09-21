RENTON — Pete Carroll didn’t ask Jason Peters to mentor the Seahawks young offensive tackles when the team signed him to the practice squad last week.

Shortly after arriving in Seattle, the 41-year-old veteran with 19 years of NFL experience stepped into a father-figure role while providing counsel to teammates nearly half his age.

“That’s just what I do,” said Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro. “When they brought me in, they wanted me to come in and play. The other stuff, is extra. I know football. I’ve got 10,000 reps at tackle and the guys have been (receptive) to what I have to say.

“It takes a little bit to get acclimated to the pads and get your feet up under you. That’s why you got camp and preseason games. If I played any other position, I’d be out there Sunday. But, unfortunately being an offensive lineman I got to make sure my legs are right before I get out there.”

Peters isn’t sure when he’ll be ready to play, but he’s already made an immediate impact with the Seahawks on and off the field.

“When he first got here last week, I was pulling him aside at the beginning to try to work on some stuff,” third-year offensive tackle Jake Curhan said. “He’s a guy who’s been around this league for almost as long as most of the guys in our room have been alive. He’s got a lot of knowledge.

Advertising

“He’s played this game at a really high level for a long time. I’ve been here for a few years and been able to play in a few games, but just being able to talk to him and ask him how he likes to deal with different guys and different types of moves has been really helpful for me in terms of hearing it from someone who has seen everything.”

Peters has also made a point to help third-year offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, who started last Sunday alongside Curhan in place of left tackle Charles Cross (sprained big toe) and right tackle Abraham Lucas (sore patella) who both suffered injuries that didn’t allow them to finish a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“The first day, he’s trying to learn the plays and he’s still giving me coaching cues with techniques that he’s learned over the years and given other tackles that he’s helped out,” Forsythe said. “He’s been a great help. Just another guy to lean on.”

Peters added: “When I first got here I gave them a couple of pointers on top of (offensive line) coach Andy (Dickerson) telling them. They listen to what you tell them and they applied it to the game. … They’re willing to listen and willing to grow.”

In just a short time, Curhan said the added instruction has been invaluable.

“There are certain things that might look easy on film that you don’t necessarily understand unless you’re really out there doing it,” he said. “So, (Peters) has a lot of really good insight on how to deal with different guys or how to set differently in the pass game or the run game. He knows what all that feels like whereas the coaches can teach you everything they want about the scheme, but unless you’ve been out there recently defensive linemen are good now.

Advertising

With two backup tackles, the Seahawks (1-1) upset the Detroit Lions 37-31 last Sunday in a game Peters called: “A joy to watch (because) those young guys balled out.”

Carroll likened Peters’ influence to Adrian Peterson’s brief tenure with the Seahawks in 2021 when the seven-time Pro Bowl running back finished his 15-year career in Seattle.

“It’s the same kind of impact,” Carroll said. “These guys have such great stature, and they resonate with the younger guys so well that they really can have an impact. What’s cool about Jason and Adrian, they cared about helping the guys. It was important to him to see if he could have an impact. He contributed to our win in the ways that he could and he’s competing just like that we hope.”

After his playing days, Peters believes coaching may be in his future.

“Only if it’s the right situation,” he said. “I probably want to scout first. I hadn’t thought about coaching until lately. If I had it my way, I’d probably scout first. But if the right situation came up, that might switch.”