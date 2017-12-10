The loss of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright meant Seattle finished the game without five defensive starters, the others being safety Kam Chancellor, cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Cliff Avril.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seattle’s ability to seamlessly replace one injured defensive player with another could get its strongest test yet after linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each were sidelined during the 30-24 defeat Sunday against the Jaguars.

Wagner left early in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, with his frustration evident during an animated conversation with a trainer on the sideline shortly after he left.

He did not return to the game and coach Pete Carroll afterward said he had no clear timetable for Wagner’s return. Wagner has practiced little the past few weeks while nursing the hamstring.

“Hamstring,’’ Carroll said. “Same one that he has had. This is the first time he wasn’t able to finish the game.’’

The impact of Wright’s absence was immediate as Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles threw an 18-yard touchdown pass a few plays later to receiver Dede Westbrook who snuck behind Terence Garvin.

Compounding the issue was the loss of Wright to a concussion when he was on the receiving end of a hard lead block from Jaguars’ fullback Tommy Bohanon late in the third quarter.

Carroll also had no timetable for Wright, but he will likely enter the league’s concussion protocol and will have to clear specified steps to be able to play Sunday.

Their loss meant Seattle finished the game without five defensive starters, the others being safety Kam Chancellor, cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Cliff Avril, all already lost for the season.

Last week, Seattle was able to overcome the loss of Chancellor, Sherman and Avril to hold a Philadelphia team leading the NFL in scoring to 10 points.

The loss of Wagner and Wright left Seattle with just three linebackers — Michael Wilhoite, Garvin and D.J. Alexander. If Wagner can’t play Sunday, Wilhoite would likely start at middle linebacker against the Rams with Garvin able to play Wilhoite’s strongside spot.

“I think we still fought,’’ strong safety Earl Thomas said. “The guys that came in, they gave us a chance. …. We gave the ball back to Russ (Russell Wilson) and we had a chance to win the game. On the third-and-11 (on Jacksonville’s final series) that’s when it kind of hurt us (when Leonard Fournette gained 13 yards to seal the victory). We got guys kind of out of their gaps trying to make something happen.’’

Ifedi gets flagged again, and again

Seattle right tackle Germain Ifedi got called for four penalties but only two were enforced.

Ifedi entered the game with an NFL-high 13 enforced penalties this season and Carroll said later the second-year Seahawk out of Texas A&M has to put a stop to it.

Carroll was most incensed about a penalty after the whistle for taunting an official that killed an early Seattle drive.

“Yeah, he’s got to clean it up,’’ Carroll said. “The unsportsmanlike one is totally uncalled for.”

Note

• One of the key plays came midway through the third quarter when former Washington Husky Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 72 yards to the Seattle 1-yard line, setting up a touchdown on the next play that put the Jags ahead 24-10. Mickens fielded the punt after it bounced and Carroll said later that might have thrown off some of the Seahawk defenders.