The Seahawks dominated from start to finish in a game that saw Russell Wilson throw for three touchdowns while, on the other side of the ball, Seattle's pass rush rumbled to life.

LONDON — They wore their road uniforms and were on a field officially listed as 4,801 miles away from home.

No matter.

The Seahawks felt right at home in their first regular season game outside of North America, blasting the Oakland Raiders 27-3 Sunday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium.

And it came much to the delight of a crowd of 84,922 — the largest ever for an NFL game in London — which appeared to be about two-thirds in favor of the Seahawks at kickoff, and grew progressively more with each Seattle touchdown.

Seattle dominated from beginning to end and in just about every way imaginable. Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, the running game topped the 100-yard mark for a fourth straight week, and the defense manhandled Oakland’s banged-up offensive line with a season-high six sacks — 2.5 by Frank Clark —while holding Marshawn Lynch to 45 yards on 13 carries.

It added up to Seattle’s largest margin of victory since a 46-18 win over the Colts last Oct. 1, and allowed Seattle to head into its bye week at 3-3. The Seahawks have now won three of four since an 0-2 start, a stretch in which the Seahawks have also begun to consistently play as coach Pete Carroll wants — with physicality and toughness on both sides of the football.

When the Seahawks weren’t harassing David Carr everywhere — causing him to fumble twice in his own territory – they were terrorizing the Raiders’ receivers. An early hit by Seattle safety Bradley McDougald knocked star Raiders receiver Amari Cooper out of the game with a concussion.

The Raiders won the toss and deferred to Seattle, a fateful decision that allowed the Seahawks to set the tone from the beginning.

The Seahawks followed the kickoff by moving 82 yards for a touchdown for what was their first TD on the opening drive of a game since early in the 2016 season — or 34 games ago.

Seattle ran it seven straight times to start the possession, which was capped by a 5-yard pass from Wilson to Jaron Brown.

Oakland then went three-and-out, and the tone of how the game would go was established.

Seattle was far from perfect — the penalty bug crept up at some inopportune times and there were some missed opportunities on offense. But from start-to-finish this was Seattle’s best performance of the year.

That it came against a bad-and-getting-worse Oakland team can’t be completely ignored.

Conversely, this is what good teams do to bad ones.

After penalties killed Seattle’s second drive, the Seahawks drove easily for another score, the TD coming on a 19-yard pass from Wilson to David Moore on a play that typified the day.

Wilson initially fumbled a slightly off-target snap. But he gathered the ball and himself quickly and spotted Moore open in the end zone. Moore made the catch in the back of the end zone and then tumbled over a wall protecting photographers from the field. The Seattle crowd celebrated that much more when Moore hopped up quickly.

Seattle led 17-0 at the half after Sebastian Janikowski hit a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the first half

Another Janikowski field goal made it 20-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Wilson’s third TD pass — of 10 yards to Tyler Lockett — made it 27-0 five seconds into the fourth quarter and that was that.

And if some locals appeared to leave at that point, the Seahawks crowd largely stayed.

As the points piled up so did the “Sea-Hawks’’ chants, and at one point the wave even broke out.

You could maybe even call it a wave of enthusiasm for a Seattle team that answered the question of how it would bounce back from last Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Rams, a game that showed progress but also realistically made it difficult to win the NFC West.

The West may not be won. But on a day they traveled the farthest east they ever have, the Seahawks showed they may still have some winning to do this season.