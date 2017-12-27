Having stayed alive in the playoff race with Sunday’s win over Dallas, regardless of its artistic merit, the Seahawks will continue to be galvanized by the powerful notion of overcoming the sense of foreboding that hung over them just a week ago.

Hold that thought on the doom. Ease up on the gloom.

A Seahawks era might indeed be ending, as was the talking point ad nauseam last week. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the 2017 season is.

Against all odds, the Seahawks still have life – faint, perhaps; but undeniably, their pulse is still beating, with one game in the regular season remaining.

Who saw that coming? I’ll fess up – not me. After the 42-7 catastrophe against the Rams, I bought into the notion Seattle’s season was all done but the formalities. And let’s be real here. Enough of you expressed the same sentiment in harsh enough terms that Richard Sherman felt compelled, after the Seahawks’ rebound victory over Dallas on Sunday, to reprimand the fans who “have turned on players and coaches – you should be ashamed of yourself.”

It’s not quite accurate to say the Seahawks now have things right where they want them. That might have been the case if Tampa Bay had held onto a fourth-quarter lead to beat Carolina last weekend. Then the Seahawks would have control of their fate, needing only a victory over Arizona at CenturyLink Field on Sunday to clinch the final wild-card berth.

But the Panthers pulled the game out, so now the Seahawks need help. But it’s not the wild, unrealistic, million-to-one-odds kind of help that involves a series of dubious outcomes going their way. It’s a simple, straightforward, and not at all unreasonable equation: beat Arizona at home, and hope the Panthers – winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight, including a home victory against the Falcons – can prevail in a road game in Atlanta.

It’s not a sure thing, just like Seattle beating Arizona on Sunday is no gimme. The Seahawks know full well the perplexing hold that the Cardinals have over the Seahawks away from home, having won three of the last four meetings in Seattle.

But it’s no pipe dream, either. And at the same time, the Seahawks, incongruously, find themselves at a very auspicious emotional place. It’s incongruous because to the outside world, it looks at times like they are self-destructing from within. In the wake of the Rams loss, you had the sideshow of a seeming feud between Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner emerging over Thomas’ earnest statement that perhaps the injured Wagner should have taken himself out of the game earlier, or not played at all. Then, in the wake of Sunday’s win, you had another sideshow involving Thomas, this time a detour to the Cowboys’ locker room where he expressed to coach Jason Garrett that “if y’all have the chance, come get me.”

Yet this is a team that historically seems to thrive under turmoil. And it certainly feeds on an “us-against-the-world” mentality, which was not hard to summon after the Rams loss. Much of the world thought the Seahawks were toast, and for legitimate reasons after a performance that was extraordinary in its ineptitude.

And if they’re looking for an extra kick, I’m sure they’re already perusing the comment by Cardinals coach Bruce Arians calling CenturyLink their home field and adding, “We’re goin’ up there and kick their ass.”

If that’s not something for the Seahawks to rally around, in addition to the prevailing notion they are a team in irreversible decline, I’ve misread these last six years. So they have something tangible to play for, and something intangible to spur them on, which is about all they could have asked for in the wake of the miserable Rams outcome.

Yes, the flaws that led to the general sense of pessimism are still present. This is a Seattle offense that has produced a grand total of 285 yards of total offense in the past two games. Their absence of a running game and an unrelenting pass rush has thrown Russell Wilson off-kilter these past two weeks in a fashion that has rarely been seen in his tenure as the starting quarterback. The injuries that have decimated their trademark defense, to the likes of Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril, are still debilitating.

In the larger picture, the purging of some members of their veteran core might still be forthcoming, regardless of how, or when, this season ends.

But perhaps what everyone had underestimated was the sense of pride that permeated through that very same core, and the motivating effect of having the multitudes assuming the worst for them.

The ending might turn out to be what everyone predicted all along, just delayed by a week. But the victory in Dallas accomplished one thing beyond preserving a mathematical playoff hope for the Seahawks. It allowed a glimmer of hope to gain entry into the doom and gloom.