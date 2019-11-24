PHILADELPHIA — The Seahawks suffered one significant injury Sunday as defensive tackle Jarran Reed did not play in the second half against the Eagles due to a sprained ankle.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll was vague as to the specifics of the injury and how long Reed might be out, other than to say that Reed “sprained his ankle a little bit.”

Reed was hurt on a play that began with 54 seconds to go in the second quarter. He was seen testing the ankle on the sideline and was seen later in the locker room wearing a walking boot.

Reed is in his fourth season with the Seahawks and has helped solidify the defense after missing the first six games due to a NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Reed has played the past five games as a starter at tackle.

Without Reed, the Seahawks used Al Woods, Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson at tackle.

Carroll will meet the media Monday when he will have more details on injuries.

Reed was the only Seattle player announced as leaving the game due to injury (fullback Nick Bellore also left with an injury early on but there was no status announced and it was unclear if it was significant).