The pace and intensity ratcheted up on the third day of training camp practices for the Seahawks Friday, the first this year which featured the offense and defense working against each other.

It also featured the first possible injury situation of camp worth watching as starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed left early on with what appeared to be a lower leg injury of some sort.

Players and coaches are not available after practice at this point in camp with interviews done via Zoom beforehand, so there was no immediate word on the situation with Reed.

Reed came up limping after an early drill, and after walking around a little bit then headed into the locker room and did not return.

Poona Ford, the team’s other starting defensive tackle working at the nose tackle position, was also held out late what what appeared to be a calf issue. But after receiving some treatment Ford stayed on the field (though he did not see any more action) suggesting it’s not a serious issue, though it’s worth noting Ford also dealt with a calf injury last season.

Reed’s injury may also not be serious — this is the time of year to be ultra cautious with everything, especially with a proven veteran such as Reed.

Conversely, Reed is Seattle’s best player at what is one of the thinner positions on the team, having signed a new two-year contract in the offseason worth up to $23 million with $14.1 million guaranteed.

Seattle has Reed and Ford entrenched as the starters at tackle but the only other tackles on the roster are players with little or no experience — second-year player Bryan Mone, undrafted rookie free agent Cedrick Lattimore and Demarcus Christmas, a sixth-round pick in 2019 who did not play last year due to a back injury.

Christmas filled in for Reed during remaining drills, with Mone serving as Ford’s backup at nose tackle.

The Seahawks can also use ends L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green as tackles on passing downs.

But having just five true defensive tackles, and only two with significant experience, has led to the thought all summer that the Seahawks would look to sign a veteran free agent.

Among tackles still available are two who have been linked to the Seahawks in recent days — Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Marcell Dareus.

The 30-year-old Dareus played six games for Jacksonville last season before suffering a season-ending core muscle injury. He made Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 while with Buffalo.

Harrison, 31, played 15 games last season with Detroit and had been contemplating retirement before it was reported he would consider playing again this season.

Former Seahawk Brandon Mebane also remains a free agent and another who is available is Timmy Jernigan, a starter for the Eagles in their Super Bowl win over New England two years ago, though reports last week stated he was on the verge of a contract with Jacksonville.

Of course, Jadeveon Clowney remains available, too.

Clowney wouldn’t really help solve any issues that a significant injury to Reed would create since they don’t play the same position. Clowney plays primarily end. But, who knows if a suddenly thinner defensive line would lead the Seahawks to make another run at Clowney.

It’s unclear, though, Clowney’s interest in returning to Seattle after he rebuffed the Seahawks’ early contract offer, thought to be in the $15-16 million per year range while Clowney was hoping for a blockbuster $21-22 million deal.

The Seahawks are already dealing with one some worrisome injury situation on the defensive line with second-round pick defensive end Darrell Taylor still on the Non-Football Injury list while still recovering from surgery last January to repair a shin injury that he played with in 2019 during his last season at

As for Reed, the Seahawks will obviously be hoping his issue is nothing major with the team confident that he will have a bounceback season in 2020, as evidenced by the contract he received last March, which he received before officially becoming a free agent.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016, Reed had 10.5 sacks in 2018 — the only tackle in team history to have 10 or more in a season other than Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle — but struggled to attain the same effectiveness last season after missing the first six games while suspended for violating the league’s personal code of conduct.

The Seahawks went with Al Woods in Reed’s absence last season. But Woods signed as a free agent with Jacksonville and then opted-out of playing this season.

The Seahawks are off on Saturday before returning to practice Sunday, by which time it’ll become clear — if not before then — whether the team has anything to worry about with Reed.

Here are a few other quick notes from practice:

Brooks working at weakside linebacker

Pete Carroll has said first-round pick Jordyn Brooks will start his career at weakside linebacker, and that’s indeed where he was early in Friday’s practice. In some early drills he worked with the first unit (media is prohibited from reporting on what happens in the 11-on-11 drills).

Veteran K.J. Wright has also been working at weakside linebacker, and was with the ones for practices earlier in the week.

But Carroll also said the team would look to give Wright some rest days as he not only doesn’t necessarily need a ton of practice as he enters his 10th season in the NFL but also had surgery in the offseason to repair a shoulder injury, which Carroll said earlier in the week was significant enough that the team thought he might have to start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

So basically, that was a big hint from Carroll that Brooks can be expected to get significant time working with the starting unit at weakside linebacker in camp.

A Penny sighting

Running back Rashaad Penny was present at practice for the first time this camp, having cleared the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol after arriving last week after staying in southern California rehabbing his knee.

Penny remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and is likely to stay there at the start of the regular season and miss at least the first six games after suffering an ACL injury against the Rams Dec. 8.

Chris Carson also remains away from the team while dealing with personal matters that include a death in his family.

That continues to leave the bulk of the tailback work to Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas, though the team did re-sign rookie free agent Patrick Carr on Friday to add some depth. Carr, who played at Houston, had been signed following the draft and then waived last month.

No Dunbar just yet

Still absent is cornerback Quinton Dunbar, but he may make his Seahawks debut on Sunday.

Dunbar flew to Seattle from Miami last Sunday after he was taken off the commissioner’s exempt list after it was learned he would not face official charges for armed robbery.

But Dunbar then had to go through the four-day COVID-19 testing protocol and then take a physical. The physical was expected to happen Friday (it’s assumed Dunbar passed the testing since there were no additions for Seattle to the COVID-19 reserve list Friday).

If he passes the physical then the assumption is Dunbar will be able to practice Sunday.