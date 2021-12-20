The Seahawks added another player to the COVID-19 reserve list Monday afternoon — defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

That’s now nine overall players Seattle has placed on the list since last Thursday, none of whom have yet come off it.

That list includes seven members of Seattle’s 53-man active roster, including Mone, who is a key part of the team’s three-man defensive tackle rotation in early downs.

Others on the 53-man roster who remain on the list are receiver Tyler Lockett, running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder, Jr., right tackle Brandon Shell and cornerback D.J. Reed.

Seattle also has two practice squad players on the list — offensive lineman Pier Olivier-Lestage and defensive back Mike Jackson.

Mone has been battling a knee injury suffered against Houston a week ago Sunday and coach Pete Carroll had portrayed him as a likely game-time decision.

Advertising

The Seahawks will play the Rams Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles in a game moved on Friday due to LA’s massive outbreak of COVID-19 infected players.

But the Rams have continued to have players test negative and come off the list and as of Monday afternoon LA had 18 players still on the list, 12 of whom are on the 53-man roster.

On Saturday, the NFL announced that the Seahawks and Rams will be given until three hours before kickoff to set their 53-man rosters for the game, so any of the players on the list could theoretically still play in the game — the NFL also recently relaxed its return-to-play protocols and players who are asymptomatic can return if they have two negative tests back-to-back on the same day.

The Rams had 29 players on the list as of Friday, when the game was rescheduled.

Teams can call up as many players from the practice squad as needed to fill in for players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Seahawks have clean injury report

Seattle did not list any players as either out, questionable or doubtful for Tuesday’s game on its game status report Monday, but that does not include players who are on the COVID list.

Advertising

Seattle also listed every player as being able to participate in practice Monday, though the team held only a walk-through, so the list was an estimate of what participation would have looked like had an actual practice been held.

Shell and Mone were the players who appeared most questionable because of injury, but each is now on the COVID reserve list.

Dickson, Bellore, Diggs lead Pro Bowl voting

Rosters for the Pro Bowl will be fully revealed on Wednesday, though the NFL released a few names on Monday.

None as yet were Seahawks.

But three Seattle players are leading the NFC fan vote at their position — punter Michael Dickson, special teamer Nick Bellore and free safety Quandre Diggs.

The game will be played Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Also

The Seahawks announced that linebackers coach John Glenn would not attend the game due to an unspecified illness. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will take his duties for the game.