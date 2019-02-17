The Seahawks are likely to keep Frank Clark somehow, but Seattle will still have some work to do to solidify the defensive line for 2019.

The first line of defense for the Seahawks also looms as the first area to address as Seattle heads into the offseason.

Seattle has just six defensive linemen under contract for 2019, and as you may have heard, the future of the biggest name in that group a year ago — Frank Clark — remains uncertain.

Clark is one of six Seattle defensive linemen who can be free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.

The expectation is that Clark won’t be a free agent then, with the Seahawks thought likely to place a Franchise Tag on him for the 2019 season — coach Pete Carroll said several times late in the year the Seahawks will not let Clark get away. The tag would pay Clark roughly $18 million next year (all guaranteed upon signing) and keep him in the fold for 2019. But that wouldn’t settle the matter of Clark’s long-term future.

A few other key contributor a year ago – notably, starting tackle Shamar Stephen and ends Quinton Jefferson and Dion Jordan — are either unrestricted or restricted free agents, meaning the Seahawks either have to re-sign them or find others to take their places.

Here’s our overview of the defensive line.

2018 REVIEW

There was the good in 2018 — Clark and third-year tackle Jarran Reed combining for 23.5 sacks, the most by a pair of Seahawks teammates since 1996 (Mike McCrary and Michael Sinclair with 26.5).

And there was the bad — no one else on the line with more than three sacks and a run defense that allowed 4.9 yards per carry, third-worst in the NFL, and then gave up 164 yards to Dallas in the Wild Card playoff loss.

Clark stamped himself as a future star and Reed one of the more underrated players in the NFL. But much of the rest of the line ended the 2018 with some uncertainty.

Jordan, regarded as such a bright spot with four sacks in five games at the end of the 2017 season, had trouble staying healthy and had just one sack. Stephen played a lot, but the stats seemed to indicate there wasn’t as much run-stuffing being done up front as the Seahawks needed. Rookie third-round pick Rasheem Green was fairly non-existent after a sterling preseason, due in part to injuries. And second-year tackle Nazair Jones mysteriously became an almost total non-factor for much of the season and finished with just seven tackles and no sacks while being a healthy scratch six times.

There was also the odd Tom Johnson saga, the Seahawks signing the veteran to shore up the tackle spot and then releasing him in the second week in a move to create a roster spot for safety Shalom Luani, which backfired when Johnson quickly re-signed with the Vikings instead of Seattle, meaning the Seahawks paid him $1.85 million for one game.

The struggles of some of the others allowed for Jefferson and rookie sixth-round pick Jacob Martin to play greater roles than might have been expected, as well as rookie undrafted free agent Poona Ford, who might have been the brightest spot of all, emerging as essentially a regular in the rotation the last month of the season and a contender for a starting role in 2019.

DEENSIVE ENDS

STARTERS

FRANK CLARK

Key stat: A statistical revision has Clark officially listed with 13 sacks for the 2018 season instead of the 14 commonly cited at the end of the year. Still, that’s the second-most of any Seahawk in a season since 1998.

Contract status: Clark, as noted, will be an unrestricted free agent on March 13 unless he gets slapped with a franchise tag before then.

QUINTON JEFFERSON

Key stat: After battling injuries his first two seasons, played 558 snaps, third-most of any Seattle defensive lineman.

Contract status: Is now a restricted free agent.

BACKUPS/OTHERS ON ROSTER

DION JORDAN

Key stat: Has 8.5 sacks in 43 career games, four coming in five games in 2017.

Contract status: Is now an unrestricted free agent.

BRANDEN JACKSON

Key stat: Played 258 snaps in nine games with 10 tackles and a sack.

Contract status: Is now an Exclusive Rights Free agent.

JACOB MARTIN

Key stat: All three sacks came in the final seven games.

Contract status: Will be entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal, with a base salary of $570,000 in 2019.

RASHEEM GREEN

Key stat: 102 of his 201 snaps for the season came in the first three games.

Contract status: Will be entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal, with a base salary of $639,000 in 2019.

RICKY ALI’IFUA

Key stat: Spent the season on Injured Reserve and has not played in an NFL game.

Contract status: Will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

STARTERS

JARRAN REED

Key stat: Career-high 10.5 sacks most in a single season for any Seahawk defensive tackle other than Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle.

Contract status: Entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal and slated to make $1.16 million in base salary in 2019.

SHAMAR STEPHEN

Key stat: Ranked 98th out of 112 defensive tackles with enough snaps to qualify by Pro Football Focus.

Contract status: Will be an unrestricted free agent.

BACKUPS/OTHERS ON ROSTER

POONA FORD

Key stat: Ranked 10th in run defense among interior defenders by Pro Football Focus.

Contract status: Entering the second season of a three-year deal, slated to make $570,000 in 2019

JAMIE MEDER

Key stat: Didn’t play last season but has 95 tackles in 43 career games with Cleveland.

Contract status: Was signed last month to a one-year deal for the 2019 season that will pay him a base salary of $720,000.

NAZAIR JONES

Key stat: Played just 132 snaps in 2018 after playing 284 as a rookie in 2017.

Contract status: Entering the third of a four-year deal, slated to make a base salary of $668,000 in 2019.

OFFSEASON OBJECTIVES

Clark’s situation is job one. The momentum seems to be leaning toward a Franchise Tag for now and then continued negotiations, but with no guarantee anything gets done.

Seattle also has to take care of Reed at some point over the next year or so.

Stephen may not be back and Seattle already has found a potential replacement in Meder, whose rep is as a good run defender.

Jefferson could get a tender (the lowest at just over $2 million would seem to make some sense). And the Seahawks will hope for a bounce back year from Jones, a better year two from Green, and more of what they saw in December from Marton and Ford.

The Seahawks, though, might also move on from Jordan.

Regardless, the Seahawks have to add some pass rushers, be it through the draft or free agency, and another player to compete as an interior defender.

POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS

The Seahawks made a big run at Ndamukong Suh last season, and he’s a free agent again if Seattle wants to go back for round two.

More likely, though, is that the Seahawks — even without about $52 million in salary cap space at the moment — will probably have to go for more veteran, bargain, types, of which there are plenty.

A few tackles available who the Seahawks had talked to in free agency over the last few years include Bennie Logan (Titans), Earl Mitchell 49ers) and Ricky Jean Francois (Lions). Former UW Husky and Auburn High grad Danny Shelton, who just won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots, is also now a free agent.

There are also a couple of ends who are now free agents with Seattle ties — 2012 first-round pick Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. Wes Horton, who started eight games for Carolina last year and played for Carroll at USC, is also available.

DRAFT OUTLOOK

The good news for the Seahawks is that this is regarded as an exceptionally strong year for defensive linemen in the draft, with many mocks predicting Seattle to take a defensive lineman with its first pick at 21 (assuming, of course, the Seahawks keep it).

To cite one example, a recent mock by ESPN’s Todd McShay showed how strong the draft is regarded for linemen, listing 14 as going in the first round, including the first four picks.

A few who have been commonly pegged for Seattle include Louisiana Tech end Jaylon Ferguson, Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite, Clemson end Clelin Ferrell and Notre Dame tackle Jerry Tillery.