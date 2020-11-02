The NFL has suspended Seahawks defensive end Damontre Moore for six games for violating the league’s policy on using performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Monday.

Moore, an eighth-year player out of Texas A&M, has been a regular in the team’s defensive line rotation all season after signing during training camp as a free agent, having played at least 18 snaps in every game, mostly as a backup at the LEO/rush end spot.

Moore will be eligible to return after the Seahawks’ Week 14 game against the New York Jets, meaning he would be able to play in Week 15 against Washington on Dec. 20.

Moore played 22 snaps and recorded two tackles in the Seahawks’ 37-27 win against the 49ers on Sunday. His best game came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, when he had four tackles.

He has also been a standout on special teams all season, especially in kickoff coverage, playing 66 special teams snaps the last five games.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Dec. 14, following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the N.Y. Jets. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 2, 2020

And if not in the way the team may have hoped or intended, Moore’s suspension will help clear up something of a roster logjam looming.

Seattle will welcome back Rasheem Green this week from injured reserve and also will add Carlos Dunlap, acquired in a trade with the Bengals last week. Dunlap should be activated for this week’s game against the Bills in Buffalo, New York, assuming he passes through the league’s COVID-19 intake protocol.

Seattle also might at some point add former All-Pro Damon “Snacks” Harrison, signed to the Seahawks practice squad Oct. 7, to the 53-player roster, though the team can still just use both of its practice squad elevations to get Harrison on the gameday roster.

The expected additions of Green and Dunlap, though, will mean Seattle still has to make another roster move this week to clear up a spot on the 53.

This is Moore’s second stint with the Seahawks as he was also with the team for four games in 2016. He entered the league as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013, taken 81st overall.