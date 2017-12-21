Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard says the team has to get back to basics this week in rebounding from the stunning loss to the Rams.

Of the many disappointing aspects of Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams, one that bugged the coaches as much as any was the number of missed tackles by the Seattle defense.

According to Pro Football Focus Seattle missed nine, a Seahawks’ season high.

Three came on one early play when Rams’ running back Todd Gurley weaved his way down the sideline for a big gain — making it worse, it was down the Seahawks sideline, giving Seattle coaches a better view of the play than they might have liked.

Seattle coaches have long prided themselves on the team’s proficiency at fundamentals such as tackling and the Seahawks have generally been regarded as one of the better tackling teams in the NFL.

That wasn’t the case Sunday as the Rams ran for 244 yards, with PFF saying 123 came after contact (not that getting 121 before contact speaks all that much better about the Seattle defense).

That key players such as veteran linebacker K.J. Wright weren’t out there at all and Bobby Wagner was playing hurt were obvious factors.

But while Wright is back this week, Wagner could still be less than 100 percent, and players such as Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman are gone for the season.

That means the Seahawks are going to have to hope for improvement from a lot of guys who played last Sunday if they are to turn in a better performance this Sunday against Dallas and standout running back Ezekiel Elliott in what is basically a playoff game, with the lower eliminated from any chance at the post-season.

What’s tricky is that the Seahawks can’t practice full tackling during the season when contact is limited, and even moreso this late in the year as the team is doing what it can to keep everyone healthy and goes even lighter than it does earlier in the year.

What the team can do is hit the tackling dummies a little more and basically just make it clear to the players that tackling has to get better.

“Well it’s just the re-emphasis,’’ defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Thursday. “You get what you emphasize and right now, I think re-emphasis is tackling. You know, just taking it right back to the purest form of football — running, hitting, tackling

“. … We have to drill them; there’s no doubt about it. Really, that’s where our focus has been is just going right back to basics and get back to our fundamentals and get back to drilling it, and just get back to doing right.”

Having Wright back, and maybe a healthier Wagner, might also help in getting defensive players positioned better and then in better position to square up and make tackles as opposed to having to reach.

“A huge difference, no doubt about it,’’ Richard said of the impact of their return. “No doubt about it. … we do our best to know better, and when we know better, we do better. The guys that know better, must go do better.”

The Rams’ 42 points were the most Seattle has allowed since Carroll’s first year in 2010, and if the poor tackling stood out, it was hardly the only issue.

Richard said this week marks a gut check for everybody on the Seattle defense, including coaches, to get better in every area.

“It’s just about doing right; it’s just about doing right,’’ he said. “Again I’ll say it; in all of that responsibility, that’s mine. It’s my responsibility to make sure that we have our guys prepared to go out there and just do normal.”