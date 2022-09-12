Throughout his career — regardless of the accolades, team records or nine-figure contracts — Russell Wilson was regularly outshined by the Seahawks defense.

It was that side of the ball that got most of the credit for the Super Bowl win; that side that can challenge any of the NFL’s historic “D’s” for best-of-all-time status.

It was something that had to weigh on the quarterback , something he — or at least his legacy — couldn’t escape in Seattle. Turns out he still can’t escape it — even if he’s on another team.

In his return to Lumen Field on Monday night, Wilson experienced what he so often watched opposing signal callers endure during the Seahawks’ prime years. In its 17-16 victory, Seattle made its end zone impenetrable in the game’s key moments, handing No. 3 loss No. 1 in his debut as a Bronco.

Boos rained down on Wilson at the start of the game, and the Seahawks defense reigned by its end. Who’d a thunk it a couple years ago? But it’s true: Wilson falling short was the most satisfying sight a 12 could imagine.

“I was on the other side of what I was used to,” Wilson said after the game. “The reality was we didn’t get the ball in the end zone in those red zone plays.”

No, they did not. The majority of Wilson’s stat line was on par with the numbers that will likely send him to the Hall of Fame five years after his retirement: 29 of 42 passing for 340 yards and no interceptions. But his having just one touchdown is why the Seahawks were celebrating after the game and the Broncos were sulking.

Down 17-13 in the third quarter, it looked as though the Broncos might take the lead when they had it fourth-and-goal from the Seahawks’ 1. Then, Seattle safety Quandre Diggs forced the ball out of running back Melvin Gordon’s hands and gave Seattle possession.



Still down 17-13 in the third quarter, it looked as though the Broncos would take the lead when they had it on first-and-goal from the Seahawks’ 4. Then, on third-and-one, Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu forced the ball out of running back Javonte Williams’ hands, giving Seattle possession.

Still down 17-13 — this time in the fourth quarter — it looked certain that the Broncos were going to take the lead when they had it first-and-goal from the Seahawks’ 3. Three Wilson incompletions later, Denver had to settle for a field goal that cut the lead to one.

Athletes talk all the time about the play they’d like to have back. Monday, the Seahawks gave the Broncos a whole catalog to choose from.

“There’s nothing more intense in sports than that moment right there,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of goal-line stances. “It’s just the greatest challenge and the greatest celebration moments and opportunities — it’s all just grit and grind and guts.”

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Seahawk to say, on record, that this regular-season game was more significant than others. But given all the offseason drama surrounding Wilson — his behind-the-scenes push to get himself traded from the Seahawks — it’s impossible to think this one didn’t carry a little more weight in their minds. This was even more true of the fans, who wielded signs such as “Russ Who?”, “12 > 3” and “No. 3 is a fraud.”

Brutal? Yes. But in the minds of the jilted die-hards, more than fair. It wasn’t just the defense that stepped up for the Seahawks, of course.

Longtime backup Geno Smith completed 17 of 18 passes in the first half — which included two touchdown tosses — to put his team up 17-13 at halftime. The Lumen crowd chanted “Ge-no!” throughout those first two quarters, and chanted his name again at the game’s conclusion in what felt like a jab at Wilson.

No doubt that luck favored the Seahawks at times — particularly when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett opted for kicker Brandon McManus to attempt a 64-yard field goal on fourth-and-five from the Seahawks’ 46, despite having 20 seconds left in the game, three timeouts and Russell freakin’ Wilson on his team. But for the most part, the Seahawks made their own fortune, and snagged a victory that can never be taken away.

It wouldn’t surprise many if Seattle ends up with one of the worst records in the NFL this season and Denver thrives in the playoffs. But Monday, the Seahawks won the game and bragging rights over Wilson.

The Seahawks couldn’t do much to stop Wilson from leaving, but they did just about everything to stop him from scoring.