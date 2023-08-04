Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced in a statement Friday.

Eskridge will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster Oct. 23 following the Seahawks’ game against Arizona, the statement said.

The statement did not cite a reason for the suspension.

In a statement the Seahawks said “we are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol.’’

The NFL’s statement said Eskridge will be eligible to take part in all preseason practices and games.

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, taken in the second round at 56th overall out of Western Michigan.

But due to injuries he has played in just 20 of a possible 34 regular-season games the past two seasons making 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

He had been cited by coaches and teammates for his play during the spring and early in training camp and seemed assured of a spot on the team’s 53-man roster entering the regular season.

He had also been expected to compete for time as a kick returner, having returned seven kickoffs for 150 yards last season.

