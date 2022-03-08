To no real surprise, the Seahawks did not use their franchise tag by Tuesday’s deadline, which most notably means that safety Quandre Diggs is now set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

There had been some speculation that the team might use the tag on Diggs, which would have locked him for the 2022 season on a one-year deal worth $12.9 million with the ability to continue to negotiate a long-term contract until July 15.

That means Seattle is set to have 15 players become unrestricted free agents next week.

The others are left tackle Duane Brown, running backs Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins, tight ends Will Dissly and Gerald Everett, defensive end Rasheem Green, offensive tackles Jamarco Jones and Brandon Shell, cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones, center Ethan Pocic, quarterback Geno Smith and defensive linemen Al Woods and Robert Nkemdiche.

Diggs led the Seahawks with five interceptions in 2021 and was named as a starter at free safety in the Pro Bowl on what was the last season of his contract in which he made an average of $6.2 million per year. Diggs is likely to want a significant raise as he enters free agency.

Seattle has used the tag only twice since Pete Carroll took over in 2010 — on kicker Olindo Mare in 2010 and defensive end Frank Clark in 2019.

General manager John Schneider said last week at the NFL combine that he was unsure if the team would use it.

But with Tuesday’s trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, the team may want to be more flexible than ever as it goes about building its roster for 2022. As of the deadline, only eight players around the league had been reported receiving the tag — Green Bay WR Davante Adams, Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin, Cleveland TE David Njoku, Miami TE Mike Gesicki, Dallas TE Dalton Schultz, Kansas City OT Orlando Brown, Jacksonville OT Cam Robinson and Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III.