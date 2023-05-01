The Seahawks have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of linebacker Jordyn Brooks for the 2024 season, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The deadline to exercise the option is Tuesday. Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams can exercise an option for a fifth-year on the contract of first-round draft picks at a salary determined by a formula that takes into account position, playing time and number of Pro Bowls made.

Picking up the option would have meant Brooks would have a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.7 million for the 2024 season. Instead, Brooks enters what will be the final season of his four-year rookie contract in 2023 and will be an unrestricted free agent next March unless he is re-signed by Seattle to a new contract during that time.

Brooks is scheduled to make $2.278 million in 2023, the last season on his four-year rookie deal after being selected 27th overall in 2020 out of Texas Tech.

As noted, the move does not mean Brooks won’t remain with the Seahawks beyond the 2023 season, just that he can now be a free agent following the season. Seattle declined a fifth-year option on running back Rashaad Penny after the 2020 season, but he re-signed as a free agent after his rookie contract ran out following the 2021 season.

Brooks is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered Jan. 1 against the Jets, and while the team is optimistic he will be available for the start of the season, there remains no clear timeline for his return. Brooks’ injury situation helped lead to Seattle deciding to bring back Bobby Wagner to play middle linebacker.

Brooks had taken over for Wagner in the middle in 2022 before being injured. Seattle also signed free agent Devin Bush, logically to play weakside linebacker next to Wagner for as long as Brooks is out.

Not picking up the option on Brooks means Seattle has not picked up the options on any of the six first-round picks who have been eligible for one since the options were enacted as part of the league’s CBA in 2011 (the others were OL James Carpenter in 2011, DE/LB Bruce Irvin in 2012, OL Germain Ifedi in 2016, Penny in 2018, DE L.J. Collier in 2019).

The options became fully guaranteed with the league’s new CBA in 2020. Before, they were guaranteed only for injury and a player could be cut and not see the money. The full guarantees have made it less likely for teams to exercise the options.

As of Monday afternoon, the options of only 11 first-round picks from 2020 had been picked up.

Brooks has started 40 games in his career, including all 33 he played in the last two years, playing weakside linebacker in 2020 and 2021 alongside Wagner and then taking over in the middle in 2022 when the Seahawks cut Wagner.

Brooks set a franchise record with 183 tackles in 2021, the second-most tackles in the NFL since 2000. He led the NFC and was fifth in the NFL last year with 161 tackles, the fourth most in Seahawks history.