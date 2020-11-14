The Seahawks on Saturday declared running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde and defensive end Benson Mayowa out for Sunday’s game against the Rams due to injury, bringing to seven the number of starters or key backups who will not play.

On Friday the Seahawks declared out starting center Ethan Pocic, starting cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar and defensive tackle Bryan Mone.

Carson (foot) and Hyde (hamstring) will each miss their third consecutive game, again leaving the running back duties to rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer as well as Alex Collins, who was elevated off the practice squad for the second straight week.

The Seahawks on Saturday also placed Mone on injured reserve and elevated Damon “Snacks” Harrison off the practice squad to fill his role in the defensive tackle rotation.

Seattle also activated cornerback Neiko Thorpe off IR to take Mone’s place on the 53-player roster. Thorpe will play special teams and add depth at cornerback with Griffin and Dunbar out.

Mayowa will also miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered against Arizona.

Advertising

The absences of Carson and Hyde will put that much more of the onus on Russell Wilson to again lead the offense against a Rams team that has scored 28 or more points in its last five games against Seattle.

Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain against Arizona and while there was some initial optimism he might return the following week against the 49ers he has yet to practice fully since then. Coach Pete Carroll said Carson did some running Friday and didn’t rule out that he couldn’t return. Hyde practiced on a limited basis Friday and Carroll also had said there was a chance he might play.

But with another game on Thursday against Arizona the Seahawks might he hoping instead that one or both can make it back for that game.

Collins is being elevated for the second straight week and Seattle will not be able to use any more elevations on him this season.

Hyde has played in just four games for Seattle after signing a one-year contract worth up to $2.75 million to add depth behind Carson, having earlier in the year missing two games with a shoulder injury. That contract included bonuses of $31.250 for every game Hyde is active.

Harrison is now assured of making his Seahawks debut this week by being elevated to fill Mone’s role. He can be elevated one more time before Seattle would have to play him on the 53-player roster.