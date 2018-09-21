Pocic sat out practice all week with an ankle injury and will likely be replaced by J.R. Sweezy at left guard.

The Seahawks will be without three starters for Sunday’s home opener against Dallas — linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) and left guard Ethan Pocic (ankle). All three were officially ruled out by the Seahawks on Friday.

Two other players were listed as questionable, meaning officially a 50-50 chance of playing — center Justin Britt (shoulder) and linebacker (ankle).

Everyone else on the 53-man roster was listed as good to go, which means Bobby Wagner will return to start at middle linebacker and D.J. Fluker will make his first start at right guard.

With Pocic out, the expectation is that J.R. Sweezy — who started the first two games at right guard in place of Fluker — will start at left guard. Pocic played every snap Monday night against the Bears but showed up on the injury report Wednesday. He played all 16 games last season as a rookie.

With Wright out, either Kendricks or Austin Calitro will get the start at weakside linebacker. With Kendricks ailing the past two days — he showed up on the injury report on Thursday having apparently suffered an injury in practice on Wednesday — Calitro has been getting the reps at WLB. Calitro started at MLB Monday night against the Bears with Wagner out with a groin injury but he also played WLB in the opener at Denver and would be the backup to Kendricks.

If Britt can’t play — he has not practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter against the Bears — then Joey Hunt will get the start at cener.

Britt has missed only one regular season game since joining the Seahawks in 2014, sitting out in 2016 at Tampa Bay. That was Britt’s first year as the team’s starting center and Hunt filled in for him in what was a 14-5 Tampa Bay win.

That is the only start of Hunt’s career. Hunt filled in for Britt during the final series at Chicago and played every snap of a 99-yard scoring drive that cut the lead to 24-17.

Quarterback Russell Wilson showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a hamstring issue suffered in the final minutes Monday. But he has been a full participant in practice all week and not listed on the final injury report.

The Cowboys declared two players out — center Travis Frederick, who has not played this season after being diagnosed with autoimmune disease, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Giants.

Joe Looney has been playing in place of Frederick, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the past four seasons and had not missed a game in five seasons before his diagnosis in August.