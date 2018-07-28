Seattle waived Tanner Carew and signed Marvin Bracy, who ran in the 100 meters at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Seahawks made a roster move Saturday that effectively ended their battle at long snapper, waiving Tanner Carew, an undrafted free agent from Oregon who was battling to unseat incumbent Tyler Ott.

Instead, it appears Ott — who held the job last year after first coming to the Seahawks in January 2017 — will be the long snapper for another season.

To take Carew’s place on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks signed free agent receiver Marvin Bracy, who was on the United State’s 2016 Olympic Track and Field team and was a standout sprinter at Florida State but did not play football there before attempting to make the transition to the NFL last fall (he was on Florida State’s roster as a redshirt freshman in 2012 after which he decided to focus on track, turning professional in that sport.)

Bracy was on the training camp roster of the Colts a year ago before being waived before the season and has been a free agent since then.

Bracy was on the U.S. track and field team for the 2016 Olympics, finishing 14th in the 100 meters and part of a 400-meter relay team that was disqualified. Bracy ran a 9.98 100 at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., in 2016 to qualify for the Olympics.

His path is similar to that of another current Seahawk receiver, Cyril Grayson, who ran track at LSU before deciding to turn his sights to football. Grayson was in camp with the Seahawks last year and on and off the practice squad, and is currently again a member of Seattle’s 90-man roster.

The two are even similar in size — Grayson is listed at 5-9, 183 while Bracy is listed at 5-9, 171. Grayson also had a stint with the Colts last year in between his times on the Seahawks roster.

Seattle’s new offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, was the quarterbacks coach for the Colts a year ago so he is familiar with Bracy (as well as Grayson).

Bracy’s signing gives Seattle 13 receivers on its 90-man roster.

Bracy said in an interview with ESPN in 2017, when he was a tryout player for the Carolina Panthers during their rookie mini-camp, that he always wanted to give football another shot after making the decision at Florida State to focus on track.

“I’ve been talking about this since the day I left,’’ he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “The decision was emotion-based. … It was a split-second decision. I’m like, ‘All right, I’m leaving.’

“I didn’t give myself ample time to really come to terms with what I was giving up versus what I was gaining.’’

Bracy was rated as a four-star recruit by 247.com as a senior at Boone High in Orlando, Fla., rated as the 21st best receiver in the country. He had offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU and Notre Dame before signing with Florida State.

Bracy played in the Under Armour All-America game following his senior season, making ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays at No. 3 for a one-handed 32-yard TD catch.