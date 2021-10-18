Seahawks rush end Darrell Taylor has a sore neck but otherwise appears to have escaped major injury after a scary incident late in Sunday night’s 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show Monday morning.

Carroll reiterated what he told the media following the game, that Taylor had “a great report” from a CT scan taken Sunday night.

“Initial return is that he didn’t have any major damage at all,” Carroll said on his show, broadcast on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Taylor was down on the turf for roughly 10 minutes after being injured when he made a tackle on Steelers running back Najee Harris. He was placed on a backboard and taken off via a cart to the locker room. But after the tests were clear, Taylor was able to fly with the team back to Seattle.

“Relative to what it looked like and what we were having to deal with, he really had a great turnaround and great news,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he didn’t want to address if Taylor could play Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, saying he wanted to wait as Taylor will still have a few more tests.

Advertising

Carroll said after the game Taylor had full movement in all of his extremities after the injury.

Alex Collins may be able to play against Saints

Running back Alex Collins sat out overtime after rushing for 101 yards on 20 carries in regulation after taking what Carroll said were big hits to his glute and hip.

“He got banged around,” Carroll said.

But Carroll said the injuries don’t appear so severe that Collins can’t play against the Saints.

“He’s not out of next week,” Carroll said. “Got to see how he handles it.”

Collins has started the last two games in place of the injured Chris Carson.

But Carroll said again that Rashaad Penny will be back off IR this week and able to play against the Saints.

“He’ll be back full speed and ready to roll,” Carroll said.

In other injury updates, Carroll said receiver DK Metcalf was among a few players who dealt with cramps during he game, and he said guard Damien Lewis has got “a sore shoulder” but that it’s too soon to know Lewis’ status for this week. “We’ll have to wait and see a bit,” Carroll said. Lewis was replaced by Jamarco Jones, who played the final 34 snaps of the game.