PITTSBURGH — Seahawks second-year defensive end Darrell Taylor may have escaped significant injury following a scary situation in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Taylor was carted off the field after he fell to the ground on his back after making a tackle of Steeler running back Najee Harris with 3:18 left.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that CT scans on Taylor were “clear” and that Taylor had full movement of his extremities. He was cleared to fly back to Seattle with the rest of the team.

“So that’s a really good preliminary report,” Carroll said, adding that Taylor will have to have “more tests done.”

After about 10 minutes of being treated on the field, placed on a stretcher and taken off on a cart with his facemask removed and his arms stabilized to the board.

But Carroll said that was all largely precautionary saying that Taylor “was mad” that he had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Advertising

“He didn’t want any part of that,” Carroll said.

Taylor was injured while making a tackle on a 3-yard run by Najee Harris. As Taylor helped make the tackle he was hit from behind by Steelers guard Trai Turner as the pile fell to the ground.

After making the tackle, Taylor rolled over on the ground on his back and lay there as he was attended to by trainers.

Players from both teams formed a circle of support around Taylor as he was put on a stretcher and taken off the field.

Taylor leads the Seahawks with four sacks and had three tackles before leaving the game.

Alex Collins leaves with hip injury

The Seahawks had to play its final series of regulation and overtime without Alex Collins, who revived the offense in the second half and finished with 101 yards rushing on 20 carries, but had to leave with glute and hip injuries.

Carroll said Collins suffered the glute injury first and then the hip injury saying he “was kind of jacked up.”

Advertising

That left the Seahawks with just DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer to finish the game.

Carroll had no guess on if Collins’ injury could cause him to miss any more time.

Collins got his second start of the season in place of an injured Chris Carson and had 79 yards on 13 carries in the third quarter alone.

“I thought he played a fantastic game,” Carroll said. “He looked so good out there. He just couldn’t finish it.”

Russell Wilson’s streak comes to an end

Russell Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts came to an end when he was put on injured reserve Friday, assuring he has to miss three games.

But that doesn’t mean Wilson was invisible as the Seahawks took on the Steelers.

Advertising

Wilson made the trip with the team and took to the field more than two hours before the game to get in a workout, practicing rollouts and dropbacks without a football and with the middle finger on his right hand wrapped. At one point, Wilson did a mock two-minute drill, feigning throwing passes and running to the line and getting another snap and running another play.

Wilson watched closely as quarterbacks Geno Smith and Jake Luton threw passes during pregame warmups and took part in a group huddle of the offense at the end of the early portion of warmups.

Wilson accompanied the captains to midfield for the coin toss.

Wilson called tails, and after some confusion, it was finally agreed the Seahawks won the toss. They deferred, as is their custom.

“Nothing surprises me with him,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle when asked about Wilson’s involvement in early workouts.

Tre Brown makes NFL debut

Rookie cornerback Tre Brown made his NFL debut when he stepped in at left corner for Sidney Jones to begin Pittsburgh’s third offensive series of the game late in the first quarter.

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, was on injured reserve the first five games of the season because of a knee injury.

Sponsored

The Seahawks could hardly have asked for more out of Brown, who had two tackles and tight coverage on a third-down deep pass to Diontae Johnson down the sideline, forcing a punt.

Jones came back in for the Steelers’ fourth series and played the rest of the second quarter.

Brown, who had six snaps in the first half, became the third player to see action at left cornerback this season for the Seahawks.

D.J. Reed started the first three games there before he was moved to the right side when Tre Flowers was benched. Jones started the next two games and against the Steelers.

L.J. Collier inactive again

Among the Seahawks’ six inactive players for Sunday’s game was defensive end L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019 who has been inactive four times in six games.

The other inactives for the Steelers game were: Offensive linemen Cedric Ogbhuehi, Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley, tight end Tyler Mabry and cornerback John Reid.

Advertising

Ogbuehi was scratched due to a biceps injury. The others were healthy inactives to get the roster down to the game-day maximum of 48.

Collier was active for the game against the Rams when he got the nod ahead of Robert Nkemdiche. Collier played 19 snaps and had two tackles and a quarterback hit and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said this week that Collier had gotten the nod ahead of Nkemdiche in part because of how he practiced.

“It was good competition,” Norton said. “I think that really comes into play what’s done on our practice field. Two good football players wanting to play. They both want to be on the field. As it goes back and forth, who practices the best, who comes early, who grades out in practice the best, and then we’ll see what happens on game day.”

While Norton said he thought Collier “was effective” against the Rams, the Seahawks went back to Nkemdiche against the Steelers.

Nkemdiche batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage on a first-and-goal play at the 5 in the second quarter for what was the Seahawks’ only pass defense of the first half.

Collier has just three tackles in two games.

Carson battling “inflammation” in neck

Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show that the Seahawks decided to place Carson on injured reserve because he is suffering from inflammation in his neck.

“That’s not really anything you want to mess with ever, so we thought we’d give him the next couple of weeks here and hopefully everything calms down,” Schneider said.

Schneider reiterated what Carroll said Friday that the Seahawks expect Rashaad Penny to come off IR next week.