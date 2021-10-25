Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair limped off the field in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 13-10 loss to the Saints with a patella injury that coach Pete Carroll called “significant.”

Carroll offered few other details saying “He hurt his patella, and there’s something we’ve got to do there. I’m not sure exactly what it is, but it’s a significant injury.”

Blair suffered the injury on a play with 4:03 remaining in the game when he was in coverage on Tre’Quan Smith, who was called for offensive pass interference.

Carroll’s early assessment raised the fear that Blair, for the second consecutive year, may have to deal with a season-altering injury.

Blair suffered an ACL injury in the second game of the 2020 season that cost him the rest of the season.

The injury Monday might was to the same right knee that he injured a year ago.

Blair recovered quickly enough from that to be a regular in the rotation at nickel this season and playing in some specialty packages.

Blair has been sharing time at nickel with Ugo Amadi, and Amadi may have to take on that job full time if Blair is out.

Carroll said right tackle Brandon Shell re-injured the sprained ankle that held him out of two games earlier this season but said those were the only two injuries the Seahawks incurred.

Special teams woes hurt Seattle

In the moments after the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the Saints, Carroll said he remains confident in his team — and in kicker Jason Myers.

Myers missed two second-half field goals, from 44 yards (wide right) and 53 yards (wide left). The last miss, midway through the fourth quarter, would have given the Seahawks the lead.

To be fair, it was a rainy and windy night, and Myers’ second miss was into the open (north) end of Lumen Field, always the trickier of the two ends to kick into.

Carroll said the elements were not an issue in the kicking game.

“I think he just missed them,” Carroll said. “The flight on the ball wasn’t the same on them. He didn’t hit it quite right.”

Myers, who entered the season having converted 37 consecutive field goals, is 6 for 10 on field-goal attempts.

“He’s a great kicker. We love what he does,” Carroll added. “He’s going to win games down the stretch here. And it’s just unfortunate. He took it really hard.”

Those weren’t the only special-teams miscues of the night.

Defensive tackle Al Woods jumped offsides attempting a field-goal block on a fourth-and-5 play as the Saints lined up for what would have been a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 3:08 remaining.

Woods’ penalty gave the Saints a first down. They wound up kicking an easier field goal, from 33 yards, for the winning points with 1:56 remaining.

“We had a big-time field-goal block (play) on,” Carroll said. “And we take great pride in rushing with that group. I don’t know what happened. Al’s great, and he’s as disciplined a football player as we have. I don’t know what happened on that. I haven’t talked to him.”

Darrell Taylor inactive

Carroll spoke optimistically all week of defensive end Darrell Taylor being able to play Monday against the Saints, eight days after Taylor was carted off the field in Pittsburgh with a neck injury.

Taylor was not able to make it back as he was listed as one of the team’s six inactive players against the Saints.

The Seahawks’ other five inactives were guard Damien Lewis, defensive end L.J. Collier, cornerback John Reid, quarterback Jacob Eason and tackle Stone Forsythe.

Wilson replicates pregame workout routine

As the Seahawks’ four healthy quarterbacks took to the field about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, so did the team’s injured quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Wearing an action green jacket and headphones and with a play sheet on his wrist, Wilson repeated the workout routine he did at Pittsburgh, acting out plays and two-minute drills, weaving his way up and down the field.

Wilson’s workout lasted for at least a half hour.

The NFL Network reported Saturday that Wilson will have surgery this week to remove a pin from the middle finger on the right hand he suffered a dislocation and a ruptured tendon.

Seahawks release Ogbuehi to activate Penny

The Seahawks made an expected roster move before Monday night’s game against the Saints, activating running back Rashaad Penny off the injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

To create room for Penny, the team made a surprising move, releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi entered the season expected to compete with Brandon Shell for the starting spot at right tackle. Ogbuehi has battled a biceps injury all year — he was on IR the first three weeks — and has played in just one game, a start against the 49ers in which he played 48 snaps.

Ogbuehi becomes a free agent and could be re-signed by the Seahawks to the practice squad.

The Seahawks also elevated quarterback Jake Luton off the practice squad to serve as the backup QB behind Geno Smith.

This is the second week Luton has been elevated, and to play any more games this year, he will have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Penny had not played since the first game of the year against the Colts due to a calf injury. He saw his first action Monday night on the third series of the game.

Eskridge may return off IR this week

Rookie receiver Dee Eskridge is eligible to return to practice this week off IR, and Schneider indicated during his pregame radio show that that may happen.

Eskridge has not played since the opener at Indianapolis with a concussion.

Schneider said Eskridge was in Florida “seeing a (concussion) expert and is expected to be back with the team on Wednesday.

“He had a really rough concussion there. It’s been a little bit of a journey for him.”

Schneider said of Eskridge hopefully returning to practice this week that “hopefully we can get him going. Not sure if he will be ready in time for the Jacksonville game (on Sunday). But we know he had a good week with the concussion experts.”

Hasselbeck gives rousing induction speech

Matt Hasselbeck’s name will live forever in the team’s Ring of Honor as he was inducted during halftime of Monday night’s game.

He gave a speech that also may be remembered forever by those who were there as Hasselbeck enthusiastically and raucously thanked fans, coaches and teammates.

Hasselbeck recalled the memorable 2005 game against the Giants had 11 false starts and told fans “you did that.”

Then he told fans “when Paul Allen raised that 12 flag for the first time ever at the NFC Championship Game that was the great atmosphere of any football game I’ve ever been a part of. You set the table for what was going to happen that day.”

And he called the famous Marshawn Lynch “Beast Quake” run in what turned out to be Hasselbeck’s final game as a Seahawk in 2010, saying, “We did it together. … Marshawn was a beast and you were the quake. And that’s why it’s the Beast Quake game.”

Hasselbeck became the 13th member of the Ring of Honor. His coach, Mike Holmgren, will be inducted next Sunday against the Jaguars.

“You’ll see my name up there, but don’t just think of me, think of those teammates. I would never have gone in without them,” Hasselbeck said before listing off a dozen or so names of teammates from his era.