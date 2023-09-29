Maybe it was simply where the play dictated the ball would go.

Or maybe it was that the Carolina Panthers, after watching Devon Witherspoon get called for a third-down penalty that kept a drive alive, and then on the next play give up a 36-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker, decided that they’d see if they could exploit the rookie for a big play or two, as well.

Whatever the case, Carolina QB Andy Dalton targeted Witherspoon 13 times Sunday. But unlike against the Lions, where Witherspoon gave up three catches in five targets for 64 yards and a passer rating of 143.8, according to Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon put the relative clamps on the Panthers, allowing five receptions but for just 31 yards and a passer rating of only 46.6, via PFF.

“Yeah, I feel like they were [testing him],” Witherspoon said Friday. “But that will come with being a rookie, as well. You’ve got to know they’re going to try and throw at you.”

Witherspoon’s response to that test?

“I was just trying to prove who I am out there and let them know that I’m trying to be one of the best corners [in the NFL],” Witherspoon said.

There’s clearly a long way to go before that can be proven, though that’s obviously the goal for both Witherspoon and the Seahawks, who made a heavy investment in him by picking him fifth overall in the draft last April as the second defensive player taken.

But the Seahawks say they are so far seeing all the right signs.

“He’s done really well,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said Friday. “Some things he is learning along the way. But his energy, juice, his awareness, ability to feel routes, anticipation of plays, even for a rookie has been really good.”

One of the harsher lessons Witherspoon has learned is what the NFL considers a defensive pass interference penalty.

Witherspoon has been flagged in each of his first two games, each time on a third down that kept alive what became a touchdown-scoring drive for the opponent.

Each flag, the Seahawks felt, was debatable.

Against Detroit, Witherspoon was called for making contact with Marvin Jones on a third-and-five, a play on which the Seahawks felt Jones initiated the contact, Carroll saying later he wasn’t sure what else Witherspoon could have done to avoid contact other than just throw his hands in the air.

Against Carolina, Witherspoon was called for pass interference while jostling with D.J. Chark on a third-and-eight play, officials apparently ruling that Witherspoon tugged at Chark’s jersey.

“Less penalties,” Witherspoon said Friday when asked what he needs to work on. “I had a penalty every game I’ve played in. Some, I may not agree with them, but they were called so, stuff like that.”

What does he have to change?

“Not the way that I was playing, just the way I played that play,” he said.

Hurtt agreed that the teaching points involve trying to figure out how not to get called for those specific penalties while playing with the same aggressiveness.

“I mean, there’s things that you teach off of, but there’s a fine line,” Hurtt said. “When there’s things that are really egregious, obvious pulls and tugs and things of that nature, obviously you’ve got to correct those hard. But things that are kind of 50/50, you make him aware, this is what they said the penalty was for — that’s how it works in this league. There’s going to be times like that. You just kind of help him through that. But you don’t want to be so critical of things that are ticky-tacky that you make him play hesitant.”

Witherspoon said that won’t be a problem, noting the support he got from his teammates.

“My teammates, like I said, some people didn’t agree with the call,” he said. “I didn’t either. They were telling me just to play, continue to play your game, don’t change who you are. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Injury report: Six sit out, five limited

A day after the Seahawks listed 10 players sitting out practice, that list was trimmed to six Friday.

But that list included two new names — cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Derick Hall (knee). Also sitting out were cornerbacks Tre Brown (concussion) and Coby Bryant (toe), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (hip) and left tackle Charles Cross (toe).

Burns filled in for Bryant at nickel corner Sunday against the Panthers. He didn’t suffer an evident injury in the game but showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited before being listed as out Friday. That Brown remains in concussion protocol after being injured against the Panthers could limit the team’s options at nickel corner if both Burns and Bryant were to miss the game.

One option could be using safety Julian Love, who has some ample experience there, especially with Jamal Adams set to return. Witherspoon also was in line to be the starting nickel during camp before then taking over at left corner. But the team could use Witherspoon on the left side in the base and then move him inside for the nickel and bring in Michael Jackson to play on the outside.

That Bryant has not practiced in two weeks seems to indicate he’s a longshot to play, but as of Friday afternoon, it was unclear how serious Burns’ injury is. It was also unclear the nature of Hall’s injury as he was not on the report Thursday.

Jones was injured against Carolina, and Cross has been out since the opener against the Rams.

Listed as limited were Love (hamstring), safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), center Evan Brown (quadriceps), guard Phil Haynes (calf) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder). Brown had not been on the list Thursday while Diggs and Haynes sat out Thursday.

Everyone else was a full participant Friday including WR DK Metcalf, who sat out Thursday with a rib injury suffered against Detroit, as well as nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin) and linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) and Darrell Taylor (shin) who also all sat out Thursday.

Again a full participant was cornerback Riq Woolen, who appears on track to return to play after missing the Carolina game with a chest injury.

Barkley again limited, but Seahawks expect him to play

A key injury situation to watch for the Giants is that of running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the team’s loss to the 49ers a week ago Thursday with an ankle injury. He was again listed as a limited participant in practice Friday, indicating he has a chance to play.

Carroll said this week the Seahawks are planning as if he will.

“He’s a great player that makes stuff happen out of the ordinary,” Carroll said. “He’s very unique in what he can do. I hear he’s practicing so we’re counting on him going.”

The Giants also listed starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) as not practicing Friday after he has been limited Thursday.

Thomas has not played since the opener against Dallas.