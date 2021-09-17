RENTON — Starting cornerback D.J. Reed popped up on the Seahawks’ injury report with a new ailment Friday, putting his availability in question for Sunday’s home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s far from ideal timing for a new injury in the Seahawks secondary, with the Titans bringing to Seattle one the NFL’s best receiving tandems in Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

Reed is listed as questionable to play Sunday because of a calf injury he sustained in practice this week. He was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s walk-through practice.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was vaguely optimistic about Reed’s availability Sunday.

“He practiced today, so we’re in pretty good shape there,” Carroll said.

Carroll also was vague about starting left guard Damien Lewis, who did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

“He just had a little something we had to check out,” Carroll said.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (elbow) also is questionable for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford (shoulder), backup tackle Jamarco Jones (knee) and backup receiver Penny Hart (concussion) were full participants in Friday’s practice.

Both of the Seahawks’ backups at the outside corner positions were acquired in minor trades last month. John Reid, acquired from Houston for a conditional seventh-round pick, is listed as Reed’s backup at left corner.

Ex-UW star Sidney Jones, acquired from Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick, is the backup to Tre Flowers at right corner.

“It’s a real competition for these guys,” Carroll said when asked about the cornerback situation. “They’re battling, and every rep counts for us trying to evaluate the brand-new guys. We’re trying to be as open-minded and receptive as possible and try to see as much as we can. We asked them to really go for it during the week (and) take advantage of the opportunities to show where they are.”

Eskridge, Penny doubtful

Rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and backup running back Rashaad Penny (calf) are listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Neither practiced this week, a strong indication that they will be out vs. the Titans.

Eskridge suffered a concussion during the Seahawks’ victory over the Colts, dampening a promising debut for the Seahawks’ top draft pick.

Eskridge played just 12 snaps against the Colts but impressed with one catch for six yards and two rushes for 22 yards.

Taylor eager for Lumen debut

Darrell Taylor enjoyed his first NFL sack Sunday against the Colts. Of course he did.

And he certainly enjoyed watching a replay of it with teammates during the Seahawks film review Monday.

“Oh yeah,” Taylor said Friday. “When they showed the highlight on Monday, yeah, it was definitely nice to see, for sure.”

Advertising

Taylor was one of the team’s breakout players of training camp. After missing all of 2020 while recovering from a leg injury, the 2020 second-round draft pick lived up to the hype in his debut against the Colts.

In his NFL debut, Taylor finished with two QB hits and the one sack of Carson Wentz on a fourth-down play in which he bulldozed right tackle Braden Smith onto his back.

“It worked out perfectly,” Taylor said.

He’s hoping to have even more fun Sunday in his Lumen Field debut.

“Oh man,” he said, “I can’t freakin’ wait.”